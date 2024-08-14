Yayoi Kusama's Endless Accumulation Presented In London
Date
8/14/2024 3:13:40 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
"Infinite Accumulation" Yayoi Kusama is on public display in the
UK, Azernews reports.
Infinite Accumulation is presented near the busiest London
underground station Liverpool Street. The project was jointly
funded by British Land and the City of London Corporation.
"Passengers and visitors of the city get a real pleasure when
they arrive on Liverpool Street," said Justine Simons, Knight
Commander of the Order of the British Empire, Deputy Mayor for
Culture and Creative Industries. "Art is an important part of
London's success, helping transform our spaces and bring our
communities together as we build a better London for everyone."
This is the latest piece of art to be installed and commissioned as
part of the Crossrail Art Foundation's art program with the support
of London's Kusama Victoria Miro Gallery for the Elizabeth Line,
the largest collaborative public art project in a generation. It
was permanently installed at the eastern entrance to the Elizabeth
Line, which opened with great fanfare in 2022.
The work was one of a series of public art commissions in honor
of the new subway line, including Chantal Joffe's "Sunday Afternoon
in Whitechapel" at Whitechapel Station and Douglas Gordon's
"Overheard Underground" on Tottenham Court Road.
Talking about what inspired her to create this work, Kusama said:
"London is a huge metropolis where people of all cultures are
constantly moving. The spheres symbolize unique personalities, and
the supporting curved lines allow us to represent the basic social
structure."
For this monumental, object-oriented work, Kusama expanded the
use of the "signature pea" to interconnected shapes that interact
with and define the public spaces outside the new entrance to the
Elizabeth Line's Liverpool Street station. These dynamic serpentine
arches were created intuitively by Kusama, manually twisting the
wire on the original models to create artwork.
The endless cluster reaches more than 10 meters in height and 12
meters in width and covers an area of about 100 meters in length.
Its sparkling silver spheres hover above the ground and are
carefully polished, reflecting everything that surrounds them. This
dynamic, highly reflective architectural form, reflecting the
viewer and the world around them, means an endless accumulation of
both individual and collective experience in the changing spaces of
the London urban landscape.
Born in rural Japan in 1929, Yayoi Kusama later became a
prominent figure in the highly innovative post-AbEx art scene of
the 1960s in New York City. Endlessly repeating peas have been one
of her obsessions since childhood, embodying the way we are all
connected to something universal.
MENAFN14082024000195011045ID1108555642
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.