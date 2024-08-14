Buffer Zone In Kursk Region To Protect Border Communities From Russian Shelling - Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A "buffer zone" on the territory of Russia's Kursk region will protect Ukrainian communities near the Russian border from daily shelling.

That's according to the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, who stated this via social media, Ukrinform reports.

This summer alone, the Russians launched over 2,000 strikes targeting Sumy region, employing missiles, artillery, anti-aircraft missiles, glide bombs, and and mortars.

"Due to constant Russian terror, the population of 183 settlements in 15 territorial communities across Sumy region is subject to priority evacuation," the minister noted.

More than 20,000 people have already been evacuated, including almost 2,500 children.

"The creation of a buffer zone on the territory of Kursk region is a step designed to protect our border communities from daily enemy shelling," Klymenko emphasized.

According to the minister, Russia has made the lives of the inhabitants of border settlements in the defense operation zone unbearable.

"Now the military is providing the Ministry of Internal Affairs with information on the most urgent needs of the local population, including drinking water, food, medicines, and hygiene products, so that in coordination with other relevant agencies we can deliver humanitarian aid as soon as possible," the head of the ministry said, emphasizing that all of Ukraine's humanitarian initiatives are implemented exclusively in compliance with international law.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, confirmed on August 12 that Ukraine's offensive operation in Kursk region was in progress.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on August 13 that 74 settlements across Kursk region are under Ukraine's control.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhii Tykhyi, stressed that the purpose of the raid in Kursk region is not to seize foreign territories, but to preserve the lives of citizens and protect the territory of Ukraine from Russian attacks.

U.S. President Joe Biden noted that Ukraine's unexpected offensive in Russia's Kursk region created a“real dilemma" for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, adding that his administration remains in close contact with the authorities in Kyiv.