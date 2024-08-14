Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Bed Linens (MHO-415)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- " I wanted to change the perspective of how a traditional bed was made that would save time and money in various settings and could also be used by everyday households throughout the world," said an inventor from

Elko, Nv. "So, I invented the IMPROVED BEDDING SYSTEM. It allows the user to easily make any standard size bed in less than half the time."

The patent-pending invention allows each side of the bed to be adjusted and operated separately from each other, eliminating couples from disturbing each other and promoting a better night's sleep. This all -in-one design is ideal not only for all households but also for hotels, hospitals, health care facilities, etc. as it is convenient, easy to use and install as well as saves time and energy. The inventor has created a prototype.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MHO-415, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp