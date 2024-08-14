Michelman's PFAS-Free Unyte® Brand Grows To Meet Expanding Needs Of Technical Textile Manufacturers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Michelman is expanding its Unyte ® portfolio of water-based, PFAS-free surface modifiers for technical textiles. Unyte® enhances the form and function of both woven and nonwoven materials used in technical textiles and pre-preg fabrics. The Unyte® portfolio includes solutions that offer water repellency, adhesion, lubricity, thermal stability, and oil repellency across multiple fiber substrates.

Unyte® products are used in textile market applications such as ballistics, healthcare, appliances, roof underlayment, geotextiles, and unbonded glass insulation. Each application has unique performance and functional requirements including Durable Water Repellency (DWR), chemical and oil repellency, adhesion resistance, binding, processability, lubricity, and thermal stability.

Lauren Hickey, Michelman's Senior Global Marketing Manager, Fibers & Composites, stated,“Historically, some PFAS-containing products may have been over-engineered. The number of synthetic chemicals that fall within the PFAS category is vast – in fact, nearly 15,000 chemicals have a PFAS designation. Recently the EPA has placed a renewed emphasis on limiting any potential impacts from PFAS, requiring manufacturers to select PFAS-free alternatives. Identifying which performance benefits are critical for a given application, and comparing the performance benefits of available alternatives, are important steps in selecting PFAS-free solutions. The Unyte® portfolio does not contain any substances of concern (SoCs), helping brand owners mitigate environmental risk.”

Hickey continued,“There are several global regulations that differ between countries and states. Likewise, enforcement dates vary. There are high financial penalties for noncompliance, and several fluoropolymer manufacturers have committed to exiting the market.”

Steve Bassetti, Michelman's Global Marketing Director, Fibers & Composites, added“Michelman's purpose is Innovating a Sustainable Future . We're an EcoVadis Gold rated manufacturer and are proud of that standing. EcoVadis is the world's largest provider of business sustainability ratings. None of our brands, including Unyte®, are formulated with PFAS or PFAS-containing raw materials. That commitment has put us in a position to help manufacturers of technical textiles meet the new EPA regulations while maintaining performance standards.”

To learn more about the expanding line of Unyte® solutions, please visit Michelman in booth #1306 at Techtextil North America, being held August 20-22, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. The company's surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is well known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, and digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.

