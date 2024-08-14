Himachal Pradesh To Boost Natural Farming With New Branding And Marketing Initiatives

(MENAFN- KNN India) Shimla, Aug 14 (KNN) Chief Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that Himachal Pradesh will brand and natural farming products under distinct trademarks to ensure better prices for farmers.

During a review meeting, Sukhu emphasised expanding natural farming and introduced plans for a comprehensive certification, packaging, and marketing system.

A specialised lab for soil testing and product certification will also be established.

Expressing concern over rising cancer cases linked to chemical farming, Sukhu urged farmers to adopt chemical-free practices.

He also pledged to address staffing shortages in the agriculture department and enhance rural incomes through integrated farming initiatives.

Sukhu highlighted collaboration with JICA and SHIVA projects for improved irrigation schemes and announced increased milk procurement rates to support the dairy sector.

Additionally, the government will allocate funds for the remodeling and repair of traditional kuhals (irrigation channels) to ensure they meet modern agricultural needs.

Cold storage facilities tailored to district-specific crop requirements will also be established, and silos for wheat and maize storage will be constructed under the JICA project to prevent post-harvest losses.

(KNN Bureau)