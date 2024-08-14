CREFC Announces 2024 Capital Markets Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

CRE Finance Council (CREFC), the trade association that exclusively represents the nearly $6 trillion commercial and multifamily finance industry, is pleased to announce its September 18, 2024, Capital Markets in New York City.

This one-day event features a series of panels examining a wide range of issues top of mind for commercial real estate (CRE) finance participants who have managed a protracted period of elevated interest rates, a rapidly evolving regulatory environment, and an array of unique challenges that impact income-producing properties.

The Conference features seasoned market professionals who will detail how the industry is managing a sizable wall of

CRE debt maturities. Today's challenges are particularly acute given a still elevated rate environment and uncertainty surrounding CRE property valuations. Panelists will focus on key servicing issues in today's challenging markets, such as refinancing commercial mortgages at today's substantially higher mortgage rates relative to the original loan. Other key topics include borrowers' search for alternative sources of liquidity. Attendees will learn about the health of the

securitized market, the role of debt funds, and how changes in regulations, notably Basel III, impact bank lending, and general market liquidity.

Wall of Maturities – Fact or Fiction

State of the Market: Servicer Perspective

Bank Balancing Act: Challenges and Opportunities for Lending

Out of the Shadows? Nonbank Lending in Today's Economy New Issue Roundtable: State of the Securitized Market

When: September 18, 2024

Where: Conrad New York Downtown, 102 North End Ave, New York, NY, 10282

"Commercial real estate finance market participants have endured a barrage of unprecedented challenges that include high borrowing costs, escalating expenses for property owners, and dramatic changes in how tenants work in commercial properties," said Lisa Pendergast, Executive Director, CREFC.

"This year's comprehensive program considers the CRE finance market's risks and opportunities at a time when participants face a wave of debt maturities, and sources of liquidity are shifting with the emergence of new capital sources amid an evolving regulatory environment."

About

CREFC

The CRE Finance Council (CREFC) is the trade association for the nearly $6 trillion commercial real estate finance industry with a membership that includes approximately 400 companies and 19,000 individuals. Member firms include balance sheet and securitized lenders, loan and bond investors, private equity firms, servicers, rating agencies, and borrowers. For 30 years, CREFC has promoted liquidity, transparency, and efficiency in the commercial real estate finance markets, and acted as a legislative and regulatory advocate for the industry, playing a vital role in setting market standards and best practices, and providing education for market participants.

