AW Properties Global Announces UCC Foreclosure Sales Of Four Residential Properties In Desirable Massachusetts Communities

AW Properties Global and its auction division, AuctionWorks, announce the upcoming UCC foreclosure sales of 100% stock interests in LLCs holding title to four residential properties located in desirable Massachusetts communities. The auctions will take place on September 13, 2024, starting at 11:00 AM CST, with each property up for auction every 15 minutes.

These UCC auctions involve the sale of the 100% stock interests of the limited liability companies holding title to the real properties, not the properties themselves. Consequently, no showings of the properties will be conducted.

Upcoming UCC foreclosure sales of 100% stock interests in LLCs holding title to residential properties in Massachusetts.

CEO Diana Peterson elaborates, "These UCC sales are structured to facilitate seamless transactions, offering a rare opportunity for buyers to acquire 100% membership interests in LLCs holding prime real estate in Massachusetts. Unlike typical foreclosure auctions, UCC foreclosure sales are designed to help borrowers avoid personal guaranty liability, often referred to as 'friendly foreclosures.' This process not only benefits the borrowers but also provides significant value to our capital clients and the end purchasers.

At AW Properties Global we take great pride in our ability to expertly market and conduct UCC sales across the country."

Auction Details:

315 Lake St, Arlington, MA 02474

100% Stock Interest in 315LAKE LLC.

Credit Bid: $25,000

Sale Date/Time: September 13, 2024, at 11:00 AM CST, remotely via Zoom.

This tenant-occupied property features 3 bedrooms and 2.1 baths in a colonial-style home built in 1932, currently appraised at $1.5M+.

81-83 Commonwealth, Watertown, MA 02472

100% Stock Interest in COMMONWEALTH81 LLC.

Credit Bid: $25,000

Sale Date/Time: September 13, 2024, at 11:15 AM CST, remotely via Zoom.

This 2-unit property offers 7 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, located on a desirable street.

149 Russell Street, Carlisle, MA 01741

100% Stock Interest in MADSKYE LLC.

Credit Bid: $25,000

Sale Date/Time: September 13, 2024, at 11:30 AM CST, remotely via Zoom.

This property features 5 bedrooms and 5.1 baths, situated on over 11 acres of land offering an opportunity to complete renovations on over 7,000 sq ft of space.

9 Windemere Road, Unit #10, West Yarmouth, MA 02673

100% Stock Interest in WINDEMERE2024 LLC.

Credit Bid: $25,000

Sale Date/Time: September 13, 2024, at 11:45 AM CST, remotely via Zoom.

This Nantucket-style seasonal waterfront complex features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, located near Colonial Acres Beach.

Interested parties intending to bid must contact the Secured Party's legal department to receive the Terms of Sale and bidding instructions. Please direct inquiries to Anna R. Davis, Esq., at Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP, 3343 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30326 (404.364.7475), [email protected] . Additional documentation and information will be available upon execution of a standard confidentiality and non-disclosure agreement.

For more information about the properties, bidding instructions, terms of sale, and secured party's counsel, visit awproperties .

About AW Properties Global

AW Properties Global and AuctionWorks, its auction division and online marketplace, are headquartered in Northbrook, IL. The AW Properties Global team is a sophisticated and dynamic group of seasoned brokerage and auction professionals including attorneys, MBAs, and CPAs who consult with their clients to help them reduce costs and maximize value across a portfolio or on an individual asset basis. Committed to client satisfaction and excellence in real estate consulting, investment sales, brokerage, and auctions, the AW Properties Global team seamlessly merges local market expertise with extensive global reach. The AW Properties Global team provides premier commercial and residential real estate consulting, brokerage, and auction services across all regions, complemented by equipment liquidation services, sales of going concern businesses, and lease restructuring services. Specializing in dispositions of real estate and real estate with a business and/or equipment, the AW Properties Global platform includes investment sales, accelerated sales, online auction sales, sealed bid sales, bulk/portfolio sales, sale leasebacks, UCC foreclosure sales, and bankruptcy/363 sales. For more information, visit awproperties

