Inventhelp Inventor Develops Tarpaulin Rolling Device For Truckers (JMT-294)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "As an owner-operator truck driver, I personally struggled with rolling up heavy flatbed trailer tarps. I thought there could be a better way," said an inventor, from Peshtigo, Wisc., "so I invented the TARPEASE. My design eliminates the strain and fatigue associated with manually handling a heavy and frozen tarp."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way for a trucker to roll up a heavy and frozen tarpaulin. In doing so, it would handle and adjust the heavy tarpaulin into a neat and tight roll for easy storage when not being used. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trucking companies and truck drivers.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-JMT-294, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp