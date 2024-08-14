Flood Packs' Kickstarter Raises Over CA$ 150,000 On Launch Week, Exceeding Goals By 1500%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Flood Packs , an innovative crossbody hydration pack, has made a significant impact on Kickstarter, far surpassing its original funding goal. Launched on August 6th, the campaign raised over CA$ 104,563 in its first 24 hours, and now boasts more than CA$ 150,241 (US$ 109,440) with the backing of 1,730 supporters. Originally set at CA$ 10,000, the campaign's rapid success-exceeding the goal by over 1,500%-highlights strong consumer interest in the product.About Flood PacksFlood Packs is a sleek, minimalist crossbody hydration pack designed to provide an all-in-one solution for on-the-go hydration and essential storage. The pack features a 25oz hydration bladder in a waterproof pocket, three spacious compartments for items like phones, wallets, and keys, and a push-button bite valve for easy access to water. Its low-profile design, combined with features like an anti-theft back pocket and adjustable magnetic clasp, ensures both comfort and security.The Market's ResponseThe strong response to the campaign suggests that Flood Packs meets a critical need in the market, particularly among outdoor enthusiasts and festival-goers. Early backers have praised the pack's design and functionality, noting its convenience for activities such as hiking, walking, snowboarding, and attending events where mobility and hands-free access to water are essential.Commitment to SustainabilityIn addition to its functional benefits, Flood Packs demonstrates a commitment to sustainability. The company uses durable, water-resistant materials and donates 5% of its annual profits to Water, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing access to clean drinking water worldwide.Looking AheadThe Kickstarter campaign will continue to run until September 5th, 2024, offering backers a variety of discounted rewards and add-ons. With such strong early support, Flood Packs is poised to become a leading name in hydration travel products.

