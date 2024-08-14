Genesis Systems Selected For The AWS Clean Energy Accelerator 4.0 - Water Tech Acceleration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Genesis Systems' WaterCube® Selected by AWS for the Clean Accelerator 4.0

The enterprise acceleration program is set to support decarbonization at scale through client venturing

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Genesis Systems announced selection today as one of the 21 startups out of over 800 candidates from 74 countries. Genesis Systems will participate in the Web Services (AWS) Clean Energy Accelerator 4.0 I Water Tech Acceleration plus key clean energy focus areas, a high-pace, non-equity dilutive global accelerator designed to support enterprise customers decarbonize at scale, through co-innovation with emerging clean energy and climate tech solutions by mature startups. The program is focused on helping accelerate net zero pathways and the deployment of clean energy solutions to meet the world's growing resource needs.“We're pleased to welcome Genesis Systems into the Clean Energy Accelerator 4.0 as we work together to accelerate energy transitions through generative AI and grid modernization,” said Howard Gefen, General Manager of Energy and Utilities, AWS.“With focus areas spanning from sustainability, to clean energy, to alternative fuels, we're excited for this collaboration in helping us reach our net zero goal.”“We are excited to join the AWS Clean Energy Accelerator as one of the only water tech companies and work toward overcoming clean energy, water supply, and decarbonization challenges,” said Shannon Stuckenberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Genesis Systems.“Through this program we aim to define and shape the future of clean energy innovation with our groundbreaking atmospheric water generation (renewable water from air) technology, which produces water at utility-scale from the air around us.”Genesis Systems' WaterCube® is pioneering utility-scale water infrastructure technology that harnesses renewable water from air at low energy. The company is excited to partner with AWS for a second time, and to connect with other innovators within the Clean Energy Accelerator to forge global partnerships and accelerate the adoption of sustainable solutions that address the global water scarcity crisis. WaterCube® products produce hundreds to thousands of gallons of clean, drinkable water per day, with applications in residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, municipal and government sectors.Primary focus areas of the AWS Clean Energy Accelerator 4.0 include: generative AI for clean energy; water tech acceleration; energy storage; grid modernization and security; and alternative fuels. Global energy organizations will commit to working with the cohort on advancing customer trials, pilots and partnerships to accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions. Amazon Operations Sustainability has joined the program as a piloting partner, looking for breakthrough solutions in low carbon building solutions, circular economy, fleet and low carbon fuel technologies.The AWS Clean Energy Accelerator 4.0, which was announced at COP28 and kicked off in March 2024, has selected its cohorts. Throughout the year it will bring the participants and piloting partners into immersion sprints and workshops to dive deep into piloting opportunities in addition to events to showcase clean energy technology innovations, pilot progress and new use case developments to an audience of leaders in the energy space, industry experts, private and public sector and investors.Learn more about the AWS Clean Energy Accelerator at: .About Genesis SystemsGenesis Systems is a technology company dedicated to developing innovative, sustainable and efficient technology solutions to solve the water, food, energy nexus. Genesis Systems' Renewable Water from Air (RWA) technology transforms water accessibility, bridging the gap in water access by ensuring reliable and uninterruptible clean water supplies. The company has nearly a decade of engineering, research and development in partnerships with the best minds in multiple scientific and engineering disciplines, delivering innovative solutions for the Department of Defense (DoD), NGOs and other industries. Founded in 2017 to sustainably solve global water scarcity, Genesis Systems is a privately held company. To learn more about Genesis Systems, visit GenesisSystems .Press Contact

Kathleen Weibley

Genesis Systems LLC

+1 877-692-8375

...