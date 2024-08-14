Omega Optical Launches New Website To Support One Omega Brand Unification Initiative

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BRATTLEBORO, Vt., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Omega Optical, an Artemis company, announced the launch of its new website, omega-optical , marking the culmination of an 18-month strategic initiative to integrate the four brands of Omega Optical Holdings, LLC. This reorganization aligns all sales, marketing, customer service, engineering, operations, quality, HR, and finance activities into a combined whole. The new Omega Optical (known internally as "One Omega") is better positioned to provide increased value to customers, employees, and through:



Consolidated sales and service channels to enhance communication and problem understanding

Expanded engineering solutions to ensure timely and cost-effective product delivery Reduced lead times for order fulfillment while maintaining above benchmark quality standards

The four companies that make up Omega Optical Holdings-Omega Filters, Spectral Systems Optometrics, and EMF-were chosen for their complementary technologies and engineering capacity to help customers grow by offering a range of optical solutions. Through customer interactions, it became clear that brand unification would enable superior communication, improved order fulfillment, and increased capacity for new product innovation.

"Our updated, integrated branding reflects work which has been underway for some time to enhance our intra-company mandate to deliver superior value to every stakeholder," said David Cooper, Omega Optical CEO. "While the organizational name has changed and our internal structure re-aligned to fit the One Omega vision, our core values remain the same: Omega Optical still stands for quality and precision, collaboration and teamwork, continuous improvement, integrity, and growth opportunities for our employees. This initiative has energized our team, and our customers have noticed."

About Omega Optical

Omega Optical designs, manufactures, and coats critical optical elements that guide light between source and sensor. Our Optical Filters, Diffraction Gratings, IR Optics, and Custom Coating products all help to make the world healthier, safer, and more productive. For more information on Omega Optical, please visit: .

About Artemis

Artemis is an industry-specialized private equity firm focused on partnering with differentiated Industrial Tech companies whose people and products enable a healthier, safer, and more connected world. For more information on Artemis, please visit:

.

SOURCE Omega Optical