Those Who Experienced Horrors Of Partition Can Never Be Forgotten: Haryana CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Aug 14 (IANS) Haryana Chief Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said suffering endured by those who experienced the horrors of the country's Partition can never be forgotten.

Considering their pain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2021, had announced from the Red Fort that August 14 would be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to honor those who sacrificed during the partition.

In line with this, the Haryana from Wednesday began observing this day as a state-level event under the 'Saint Mahapurush Samman Evam Vichar Prachar Prasar Yojana' from Kurukshetra, said Saini.

The Haryana Chief Minister was speaking as the chief guest at the state-level event organised by the Panchanand Memorial Trust on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

Saini, paying tribute to those who were killed in the bloodshed following India's Partition, said he prays to the almighty that such unfortunate incidents never occur anywhere in the world.

"The Partition is a tragedy about which almost half of the post-Independence literature is filled. The pain of the Partition can never be forgotten," he said.

The Chief Minister said a world-class Shaheedi Samarak is being built in Masana village in Kurukshetra to preserve the memories of the Partition and teach the new generations about mutual love and harmony.

Approximately, Rs 200 crore will be spent on this memorial.

The Panchanand Memorial Trust has donated 25 acres of land for this purpose. Similarly, a memorial chowk has also been established in Jhajjar.

The Chief Minister announced a grant of Rs 51 lakh from his discretionary fund for the Shaheedi Samarak.

He added that since its establishment in 2010, the Panchanand Memorial Trust has made great efforts to keep the memory of our ancestors alive.

During the partition, one lakh of "our ancestors fell victim to that horror. They could not even receive proper last rites. For the peace of their souls, the Panchanad Memorial Trust conducted a collective 'pind-daan' in 2016", the Haryana Chief Minister added.