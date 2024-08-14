Shane Krauser Brings Dynamic Public Speaking Course To Homeschool Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shane Krauser is an experienced trial attorney, former adjunct professor of constitutional law, and nationally-renowned speaker.

GILBERT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Beginning September 2024, Shane Krauser will share his knowledge and experience with the homeschooling community and the general public in a new course offered through Veritas Debate Academy.Entitled“Public Speaking With Integrity to Reclaim the Cause of Liberty,” the course is designed to prepare students to become powerful communicators, especially when standing for the principles of liberty. It will embed the history of America and the principles of her charters of freedom into specialized training in which students master the skills of public speaking and debate.“For nearly 10 years, I've been prompted by influencers in the homeschooling community to put this together,” said Krauser.“The demand for our young people to learn about America's foundation and also become effective leaders and communicators has grown louder. I finally took both of these demands and meshed them into one dynamic course.”Shane Krauser is an experienced trial lawyer who spent over a decade as a violent crimes prosecutor and eventually dove into criminal defense. He also taught constitutional law for eleven years at the collegiate level and boasts over 3,000 speaking engagements internationally. He also founded Veritas Debate Academy, whose mission is to teach public speaking while always preserving truth and personal integrity.Rob & Vanessa Owens' teenage son, Gavin, has enjoyed a number of Krauser's lectures. According to Vanessa,“Shane is an incredible speaker who brings both depth and enthusiasm to every topic he covers. His ability to connect with young adults and teens is unmatched, as he presents in a way that captivates his audience.” She added that her son looks forward to each lecture and is able to speak with confidence to his peers with the knowledge he's gained.Don Dickinson, a Phoenix resident whose two daughters have experienced Krauser's teaching style said,“To become an effective advocate who understands the rule of law, Professor Krauser's course is an absolute must! Learning how to think and argue 'socratically' is an elite skill, beneficial for any conversation.”Shane Krauser, a devoted and concerned father of six, is committed to fortifying youth against the chaos and deception of the radical age in which we live.The course is available to juniors (12 and 13 years old) and seniors (14 to 18 years old) and will be offered at various locations across the greater Phoenix area.Class will be held for two hours, once a week over two semesters. Tuition is $375 per semester and ESA (Empowerment Scholarship Account) funds are accepted.Zoom informational meetings will be held during the month of August. Interested parties can learn more here .For media or general inquiries, contact Janelle Krauser at 480.570.3698 or email ....Course information available here:Learn more about Shane Krauser at:Website:Social Media:

Janelle Krauser

ShaneKrauser

+1 480.570.3698

...