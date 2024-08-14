Zelensky Holds Meeting On Situation In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held a meeting on the situation in Russia's Kursk region.

The head of state said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

"Meeting on the situation in the Kursk region. We discussed the key issues. Security, humanitarian aid, and, if necessary, establishment of military commandant's offices," Zelensky wrote.

He said that Ukraine is defending itself and the lives of its people in the border communities, as well as taking active steps on Russian territory.

"Our forces strictly adhere to the requirements of international conventions and international humanitarian law," Zelensky said.

Ukraine's operation in Kursk region already has important foreign policy consequences - expert

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi confirmed on August 12 that Ukrainian forces were conducting an offensive operation in the Kursk Region.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on August 13 that 74 settlements of the Kursk region were under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said that the purpose of the operation in the Kursk region was not to seize foreign territories, but to preserve the lives of citizens and protect Ukrainian territory from Russian attacks.

U.S. President Joe Biden said that Ukraine's surprise offensive in Russia's Kursk region "is creating a real dilemma" for Putin and added that Washington was in constant contact with Kyiv.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine