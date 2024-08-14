Fiji Steps Up Efforts To Rehabilitate Children Affected By Drugs

(MENAFN- IANS) Suva, Aug 14 (IANS) Fiji's of Children has intensified its effort to restore the lives of children who have been affected by the use and abuse of illicit substances and drugs.

Child Services Unit Acting Director Ela Tukutukulevu said they have strengthened their collaboration with stakeholders to ensure children who have conflicted with the law are rehabilitated and reintegrated into communities, Xinhua news agency reported.

They have also undertaken intervention for children who have become drug addicts, Tukutukulevu added.

The ministry plans to establish a child well-being centre that will support the work undertaken by the Fiji Juvenile Rehabilitation and Development Center, according to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation on Wednesday.

The centre offers a one-year program for the rehabilitation and reintegration of children who have been involved in the abuse of substances and drugs.