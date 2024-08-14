The Intelligent Engineering Behind Everest’s Advanced 4WD System

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Riyadh, KSA, 14 August 2024 – The new Ford Everest is prepared for action, with advanced four-wheel drive technology, sophisticated drive modes and chassis tuning that make off-road adventures easier than ever before.



“Our aim with Everest was to make it capable on- and off-road and ensure they met the needs of all four-wheel drive adventurers whether they’re using these vehicles for work, family or play,” said Rob Hugo, dynamic experiences supervisor, Ford Everest.



Depending on the variant and market, there is a choice of two four-wheel drive systems, an electronic shift-on-the-fly system, or advanced full-time 4x4 system with a reassuring set-and-forget mode, designed for capability when and where owners need it.



Ford’s Advanced 4WD system is an automatic on-demand system with four settings – 2H, 4A, 4H and 4L. When set to 4A (4WD Auto), the on-demand system is fully active and constantly monitors traction conditions, sending a proportional amount of torque to the front wheels as needed. It is also the default 4WD mode for many of Everest’s Selectable Drive Modes and has unique calibrations for each drive mode.



Off-road attribute leader at Ford Australia, Tim Postgate believes the introduction of 4A makes the Everest owner’s experience on rough terrain easier and safer.



“The driver can select four-wheel drive automatic (4A) and head off down the highway, down a country road, over a snowy mountain or across a sand dune with confidence,” said Postgate.



The Advanced 4WD system uses an electromechanical transfer case with a multi-plate clutch pack to distribute power between the front and rear wheels, varying the torque split from 0:100 (front to rear) to 50:50 (front to rear). The system’s default drive nominally aims for 40:60 front to rear split but it will send more torque to the front under hard acceleration from a standstill to minimise wheelspin. It will also adjust torque if it senses the vehicle is sliding or the rear wheels are spinning.



In good news for off-roaders, the Everest’s 4WD system remains locked when you switch the engine off, which means the handbrake and park pawl system work on all four wheels on shutdown. This ensures optimum grip when you’ve stopped or parked on a slope.



“What we’ve done is introduce a system that flatters the novice and enhances the expert,” concluded Postgate.







