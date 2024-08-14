Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (August 15-17, 2024)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Oussama Abbassi | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: This weekend in Qatar offers a vibrant mix of cultural experiences for all ages.

From photography exhibitions and art workshops to falconry stamps and family-friendly festivals, the country's museums and cultural venues are bustling with creativity.

Whether you're interested in Islamic art, modern photography, or hands-on activities, there's something to spark everyone's imagination across Doha's iconic locations.

In the Footsteps of Ara Güler: Exploring the Photographer's Legacy

Until November 9, 2024

Museum of Islamic Art

Discover the captivating world of Turkish photography this weekend at the Museum of Islamic Art.

'In the Footsteps of Ara Güler' exhibition showcases the legendary photojournalist's work, from iconic Istanbul scenes to portraits of cultural luminaries.

Experience a unique blend of contemporary photography and historical artifacts, offering a fresh perspective on Turkish heritage.

This collaboration between Qatar Museums and the Ara Güler Museum is a must-see for art enthusiasts and history buffs alike.

Immerse yourself in Güler's black-and-white masterpieces and explore the cultural bridges between East and West in this visually stunning weekend experience



Azzam Al Mannai Exhibition

Until August 15, 2024

Msheireb Galleria, Place Vendome, Mall of Qatar, and West Walk

Azzam Al Mannai shares the beauty and richness of Qatar's nature and marine life through his amazing videos and photographs.

Part of SkillFest, this exhibition gives visitors the opportunity to see Al Mannai's exclusive works that celebrate Qatar's diverse wildlife.

The famed Qatari photographer aims to inspire visitors to learn more about the environment and take care of it.

Read & Reflect Video Challenge

Until August 15, 2024

For a chance to win an iPad Pro, the Qatar National Library invites its members to participate in the 'Read & Reflect Video Challenge'.

Participants are required to choose a book from the library's collections revolving around the theme,“journey,” and create a creative video presentation about how the book has impacted their life.

Take part in this challenge and let your creativity flow!

Click here for more information on the competition's guidelines, specifications, and criteria for joining.

Hunting & Falconry Stamps Exhibition

Until Sept 14, 2024

10am to 10pm

Arab Postage Stamps Museum, Building 22, Katara Cultural Village

Elevate your weekend at the Hunting & Falconry Stamps Exhibition in Qatar's Katara Cultural Village.

Explore centuries of tradition through captivating stamp designs, then enjoy Katara's vibrant atmosphere.

A perfect blend of art, history, and culture for a memorable day out

Kids Workshop: Get to Know Ellsworth Kelly

August 17, 2024

1pm to 3pm

M7 Galleria, Msheireb

Inspire your child's creativity this weekend at M7's Ellsworth Kelly-inspired workshop!

Kids will explore abstract art through color-by-number techniques, creating unique compositions based on the legendary artist's style.

Perfect for budding artists, this hands-on session offers a fun introduction to modern art ahead of the upcoming 'Ellsworth Kelly at 100' exhibition.

Spark imagination and foster artistic discussion in this engaging family-friendly event. Click here for more information.

Workshop: i-Art

August 17, 2024

11am to 2pm

Museum of Islamic Art.

Unleash your creativity this weekend at the Museum of Islamic Art's iPhone photography workshop.

Perfect your mobile photography skills in a stunning architectural setting.

Learn pro tips, explore unique perspectives, and capture the beauty of Islamic art.

Whether you're a beginner or looking to refine your technique, this hands-on session promises to elevate your Instagram game.

Don't miss this chance to see the museum through a new lens!

To attend this free workshop, you must register for a free ticket to enter MIA from their website.

Illustrating Islamic Objects Workshop

August 17, 2024

Museum of Islamic Art.

Unleash your inner artist this weekend at the Museum of Islamic Art!

Join the illustration workshop and bring Islamic masterpieces to life with your own hands.

Led by Maryam Al Majid, you'll select inspiring pieces from the museum's vast collection and recreate them using paints, pastels, or markers.

Perfect for art enthusiasts of all levels, this hands-on experience offers a unique way to connect with centuries of Islamic artistry.

Don't miss this chance to create, learn, and be inspired in one of Qatar's cultural gems!

To attend this free workshop, you must register for a free ticket to enter MIA from their website.

SkillFest festival

Till August 15, 2024

Msheireb Galleria, Place Vendôme, Mall of Qatar, and West Walk

Experience the vibrant SkillFest 2024 this weekend, a month-long celebration of Qatar's creativity and culture!

Rotating through iconic venues like Place Vendôme and Mall of Qatar, this festival offers a perfect blend of art, education, and entertainment for all ages.

Dive into marine-themed pavilions featuring stunning 3D sculptures, join hands-on workshops, and explore roaming exhibitions.

Don't miss Azzam Al Mannai's captivating wildlife photography and the chance to learn from Qatari masters in exclusive classes.

Shop local at artisan markets for unique souvenirs.

Whether you're crafting, learning, or simply soaking in the atmosphere, SkillFest promises an unforgettable weekend adventure celebrating Qatar's rich heritage and thriving creative scene.