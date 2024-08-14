Guild Of Guardians Launches New Legendary Hero And Unlocks $500K Rewards For Players

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Kicking off the second act of the Immutable Games GOG roadmap and next season of Leaderboard Rewards, the limited time sale will bring legendary healer Jadey to the Guardians roster as well as a new Epic Guardian, Callisto, launching globally on August 14th

SYDNEY, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guild of Guardians (GOG) today announced the upcoming launch of the Guardians Jadey and Callisto. This limited time Summon Event will bring two new Guardians into the fold for players to add to their squads including a brand new Legendary Guardian, Jadey, as well as a new Epic Guardian, Callisto. The event will launch on August 14th to all GOG players and will conclude on the 28th of August.

The newest Legendary member of the GOG lineup will add an additional support character to the cast of Guardians, providing powerful healing abilities and unlocking new strategic gameplay possibilities as players build their squads. Born from the hearts of trees that wished to dream and wander the world, Jadey is deeply tied to nature and has emerged from her solitude in the wilderness to help push back against The Dread and defend her home, the Terra domain.

"As players fight back against The Dread, a dedicated healer is an incredibly important role for a squad of Guardians, making Jadey a must-have thanks to her powerful burst healing potential and crowd control abilities," said Chris Clay, Game Director for Guild of Guardians. "We are very excited for players to add Jadey and Callisto to their Guardian lineup, unlocking a host of new strategic possibilities and bringing fresh new aspects to the GOG gameplay alongside the exciting new content we have planned for Act 2."

Players can unlock a Jadey through sacrificing Prayers at the Altar of Sacrifice, on secondary marketplaces where players have listed the Guardian for sale, or through the in-game method of summoning crystals.

Officially launched in May of this year for iOS and Android, GOG has shown impressive player growth and community engagement, with over 600,000 downloads in Act 1, 250,000 monthly active users and $500K USD rewards for ranking players in the last 2 months alone. Player retention has also remained high since the game's initial launch, performing comparably to other popular mobile titles such as Hero Wars Alliance and Raid: Shadow Legends.

GOG is free to play and can be downloaded on both the Apple App Store as well as on Google Play .

About Immutable Games

Immutable Games is a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, backed by a world-class team who have proven track records of bringing games to millions of players. As the gaming-focused arm of

Immutable , the leading web3 gaming company, Immutable Games has pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game Gods Unchained and recently launched the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians.

Alongside its own high-quality titles, Immutable Games partners with third-party game developers to provide them with best-in-class strategy and execution expertise aimed at ensuring the success of every web3 game deployed within the Immutable ecosystem.

Immutable Games is guided by its mission to redefine gaming for generations to come, by developing innovative and engaging experiences that empower players with true ownership, value, and creative expression.

