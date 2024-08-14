Mezmo Makes Inc. 5000’S List Of Fastest Growing Companies In The Nation For Third Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company attributes 158% growth to demand for solutions that help companies confidently harness the value of telemetry data across the enterprise

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mezmo, the leading observability data , today announced that it has ranked No. 3149 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.



With 158% revenue growth from 2020 through 2023, Mezmo's continued success can be attributed to its commitment to bring to market innovative solutions that enable companies to understand, optimize, and respond more quickly to their telemetry data. Mezmo has united next-generation log management capabilities with its easy-to-implement and easy-to-manage telemetry data pipeline solution to help observability teams solve complex problems in managing data at scale. Companies of all sizes achieve better business insights, cost savings, and data control with Mezmo, which is available to try for free .

“We have seen a lot of positive momentum in the market as customers realize the transformative benefits of next-gen log management powered by responsive telemetry pipelines - particularly for observability teams - which is fueling increased demand,” said Tucker Callaway, CEO of Mezmo.“Mezmo's consistent innovation introduces new industry-leading capabilities that enable companies to harness the value of their telemetry data across the enterprise with confidence, which is contributing to our continued success.”

Mezmo ranked #343 among software companies on the list and #42 for companies in the San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif. area. Earlier in 2023, Mezmo ranked #82 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific List, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Pacific private companies based in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, and Washington. Industry analyst firm Intellyx named Mezmo a 2024 Digital Innovator . The company has also made the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for three consecutive years.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637%. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to .

Visit Mezmo's website to learn more about how the company transforms observability with telemetry data pipelines, and get started today at no cost.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit .

About Mezmo

Mezmo helps organizations unlock the value of their telemetry data. Cloud native and built for enterprise scale, Mezmo's platform makes it easier to control costs and take action. Mezmo fuels massive productivity gains for modern engineering teams at hyper-growth startups and Fortune 500 companies alike.

Mezmo is the sole logging provider for IBM Cloud, where they've partnered to drive innovation in observability at hyper-scale since 2018. The company has been recognized as one of Forbes' Cloud 100 Rising Stars, Gartner's Top 25 Enterprise Software Startups to Watch, CRN's 10 Hottest Cloud Startups, and Fortune's Best Small and Medium Workplaces, and it received the IBM Cloud Embed Excellence Award.

Media contact:

Jennifer Tanner

Look Left Marketing

...