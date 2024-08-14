Escalating regional tensions results in impacting mental health

(MENAFN) In recent weeks, the Lebanese population has been grappling with heightened anxiety, a result of both escalating regional tensions and the recent seismic activity that rattled the region. On Monday night, Eliana Mahmood, a 45-year-old resident of Beirut, was jolted from her sleep by a sudden and intense tremor that shook her entire room. In a state of panic, she struggled to get out of bed to check on her three children, but was overcome by dizziness and breathlessness, rendering her unable to move. The trembling of her home was not just a mere aftershock but a 4.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Syria and Jordan, with its effects felt across Lebanon.



Her neighbor, Ghada Salameh, came to her aid shortly after the quake, only to find both women deeply distressed. The tremor had awoken the entire building, and the emotional impact of the event was palpable. “We don’t know how much more we can take,” they expressed, their voices breaking with anxiety. The constant state of alert has left many Lebanese feeling like a “nervous wreck,” as the psychological strain of their current situation becomes increasingly evident.



According to mental health professionals, the recent earthquake has compounded the existing anxiety among Lebanese citizens who are already on edge due to the ongoing conflict with Israel. Dr. Joseph El Khoury, a consultant psychiatrist, notes that the combination of recent violent clashes at Lebanon’s southern border and the broader conflict in Gaza has exacerbated the stress levels of many individuals. The community is particularly sensitive to any disturbances that might be interpreted as potential Israeli strikes, reflecting a heightened state of alert and distress.



The intersection of these geopolitical tensions with natural disasters has created a unique and challenging situation for the Lebanese people, who are grappling with both tangible and psychological threats. As the region remains on edge, the mental health implications are becoming increasingly significant, highlighting the need for greater support and intervention in these turbulent times.

