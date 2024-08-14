عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Heartcore Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results


8/14/2024 8:47:50 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and TOKYO, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or“the Company”), a leading enterprise software and consulting services company based in Tokyo, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 and Recent Operational Highlights

  • Partnered with INCUDATA Corp. to enhance corporate digital marketing strategies
  • Announced Go IPO Client, BloomZ, began trading on the nasdaq stock exchange
  • Authorized second dividend payment of $0.02 per share
  • Partnered with Hitachi Systems, Ltd. to offer combined package of HeartCore CMS and GRED Web Security Assessment Cloud
  • Announced and hosted seminar on U.S. exchange listing strategies for Japanese companies with Akerman LLP and Gateway Group
  • Sold a Go IPO Client Warrant for $9 million that will be recognized as revenue when the client becomes a publicly listed company, which is expected to occur in Fall 2024
  • Disbursed first dividend payment of $0.02 per share on May 3, 2024
  • Expanded partnership with Heart-Tech Health
  • Engaged with Onside Content to develop AI-based content marketing evaluation and reporting index solution
  • Signed 14th Go IPO Client
  • Formed an Artificial Intelligence Software Development Division

Management Commentary
“We achieved significant strides in our Go IPO business, highlighted by the successful listing of one of our clients on the Nasdaq, which is the first Japanese IPO since September 2023 and the third IPO since the inception of this business,” said HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno Yamamoto.“We are hopeful that this milestone marks the genesis of a second wave of Japanese IPOs, as the Go IPO pipeline continues to show promising developments. Currently, we have three to four clients scheduled to go public by the end of the year. These Go IPO deals are expected to be instrumental in our second-half performance, and with an optimistic outlook on the resurgence of Japanese IPOs, we anticipate that our Go IPO business will play a key role in driving profitable returns in the upcoming quarter.”

“With 20% organic growth this quarter, and 30% organic growth expected for 2024, our software division continues to remain a stable growth engine and reliable source of cash flow, serving as the lifeblood of HeartCore's business operations. In addition, our strategic partnerships with Hitachi Systems and INCUDATA Corp., two prominent Japanese IT companies, will further enhance and innovate our software offerings, which will play a vital role in maintaining our 90% plus customer retention rate and separating ourselves from competitors. I am very encouraged by every arm within our software umbrella, as each one is projected to be profitable and has proven to deliver immense value to clients. The next few quarters look extremely bright for HeartCore; we look forward to sharing additional positive news around our Go IPO initiatives and other general operational updates.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
 Revenues were $4.1 million compared to $5.1 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to an approximate 10% depreciation on the Japanese yen and a decrease in maintenance and supporting services, as the Company entered into a significant maintenance service contract with an important customer in 2023. Additionally, although the organic software business has grown by more than 20%, the Company's subsidiary, Sigmaways recognized losses within its business, and one of the Company's GO IPO clients has returned its fees after discovering that it could not go public.

Gross profit decreased to $0.8 million compared to $1.5 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to the aforementioned reasons above.

Operating expenses decreased to $2.3 million compared to $3.0 million in the same period last year. The improvement was primarily due to lower selling and general and administrative expenses.

Net loss was about $2.2 million or $(0.09) per diluted share compared to a net loss of $1.0 million or $(0.04) per diluted share, in the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $3.8 million compared to $1.0 million on December 31, 2023.

Six-Months 2024 Financial Results
Revenues were $9.1 million compared to $13.8 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to decreased revenues from Go IPO consulting services, as the Company received warrants from two IPO consulting customers who successfully listed on the Nasdaq in the same period last year, and a decrease in maintenance and supporting services, as the Company entered into a significant maintenance service contract with an important customer in 2023. Additionally, although the organic software business has grown by more than 20%, the Company's subsidiary, Sigmaways recognized losses within its business, and one of the Company's GO IPO clients has returned its fees after discovering that it could not go public.

Gross profit was $2.8 million compared to $7.1 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to the aforementioned reasons above.

Operating expenses decreased to $5.0 million compared to $6.3 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to lower selling and general and administrative expenses.

Net loss was about $3.7 million or $(0.16) per diluted share compared to a net income of $0.8 million or $0.05 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore's customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore's GO IPOSM consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at and .

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“believed,”“intend,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“potential,”“continue,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore's control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

HeartCore Investor Relations Contact:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover and John Yi
...
(949) 574-3860


HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30, December 31,
2024 2023
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,806,349 $ 1,012,479
Accounts receivable 2,440,872 2,623,682
Investments in marketable securities 435,498 642,348
Investment in equity securities - 300,000
Prepaid expenses 3,877,454 536,865
Current portion of long-term note receivable 100,000 100,000
Due from related party 40,495 44,758
Other current assets 199,221 234,761
Total current assets 10,899,889 5,494,893
Non-current assets:
Accounts receivable, non-current 640,197 -
Property and equipment, net 640,787 763,730
Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,106,466 2,467,889
Intangible asset, net 4,196,875 4,515,625
Goodwill 3,276,441 3,276,441
Long-term investment in SAFE 350,000 -
Long-term investment in equity securities 300,000 -
Long-term investment in warrants 543,120 2,004,308
Long-term note receivable 200,000 200,000
Deferred tax assets 395,743 369,436
Security deposits 310,833 348,428
Long-term loan receivable from related party 145,274 182,946
Other non-current assets 70,309 71
Total non-current assets 13,176,045 14,128,874
-
Total assets $ 24,075,934 $ 19,623,767
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,757,545 $ 1,757,038
Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party 21,579 -
Accrued payroll and other employee costs 628,136 723,305
Due to related party 140 1,476
Short-term debt - 135,937
Current portion of long-term debts 508,729 371,783
Insurance premium financing 112,488 -
Factoring liability 320,759 562,767
Operating lease liabilities, current 358,377 396,535
Finance lease liabilities, current 15,992 17,445
Income tax payables 1,142 162,689
Deferred revenue 2,207,420 2,166,175
Other current liabilities 9,261,012 216,405
Total current liabilities 15,193,319 6,511,555
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term debts 1,403,569 1,770,352
Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,804,967 2,135,160
Finance lease liabilities, non-current 52,055 66,779
Deferred tax liabilities 1,175,125 1,264,375
Other non-current liabilities 685,364 208,732
Total non-current liabilities 5,121,080 5,445,398
Total liabilities 20,314,399 11,956,953
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred shares ($0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) - -
Common shares ($0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 20,864,144 and 20,842,690 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 2,085 2,083
Additional paid-in capital 19,325,270 19,594,801
Accumulated deficit (18,047,919 ) (14,763,469 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income 325,857 331,881
Total HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. shareholders' equity 1,605,293 5,165,296
Non-controlling interests 2,156,242 2,501,518
Total shareholders' equity 3,761,535 7,666,814
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 24,075,934 $ 19,623,767


HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
For the six months ended June 30,
2024 2023
Revenues $ 9,113,120 $ 13,829,523
Cost of revenues 6,275,050 6,688,004
Gross profit 2,838,070 7,141,519
Operating expenses:
Selling expenses 399,115 1,056,704
General and administrative expenses 4,428,712 5,133,094
Research and development expenses 200,402 119,232
Total operating expenses 5,028,229 6,309,030
Income (loss) from operations (2,190,159 ) 832,489
Other income (expenses):
Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities (430,331 ) (229,022 )
Changes in fair value of investments in warrants (1,237,707 ) 166,107
Interest income 4,624 50,270
Interest expenses (73,701 ) (82,454 )
Other income 134,874 124,001
Other expenses (49,050 ) (36,754 )
Total other expenses (1,651,291 ) (7,852 )
Income (loss) before income tax provision (3,841,450 ) 824,637
Income tax expense (benefit) (152,330 ) 39,446
Net income (loss) (3,689,120 ) 785,191
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (404,670 ) (185,298 )
Net income (loss) attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. $ (3,284,450 ) $ 970,489
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustment (13,825 ) 5,499
Total comprehensive income (loss) (3,702,945 ) 790,690
Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests (412,471 ) (187,258 )
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. $ (3,290,474 ) $ 977,948
Net income (loss) per common share attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
Basic $ (0.16 ) $ 0.05
Diluted $ (0.16 ) $ 0.05
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic 20,859,429 19,959,333
Diluted 20,859,429 19,959,333


HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the six months ended June 30,
2024 2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss) $ (3,689,120 ) $ 785,191
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows
used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expenses 374,946 306,097
Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,296 1,316
Non-cash lease expense 182,546 155,301
Gain on termination of lease (469 ) -
Deferred income taxes (153,531 ) (75,240 )
Stock-based compensation 147,754 1,094,393
Warrants received as noncash consideration - (4,009,335 )
Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities 430,331 229,022
Changes in fair value of investment in warrants 1,237,707 (166,107 )
Loss on disposal of property and equipment 1,894 -
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable (548,402 ) (596,312 )
Prepaid expenses 158,110 1,245
Other assets (7,526 ) 23,277
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 272,375 (8,359 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party 21,956 -
Accrued payroll and other employee costs (278,361 ) 124
Due to related party (1,246 ) 4,214
Operating lease liabilities (183,047 ) (147,035 )
Income tax payables (152,697 ) 106,625
Deferred revenue 165,073 810,639
Other liabilities 558,667 116,382
Net cash flows used in operating activities (1,460,744 ) (1,368,562 )
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment (4,134 ) (180,451 )
Prepayment for property and equipment (35,209 ) -
Advance on note receivable - (300,000 )
Purchase of long-term investment in SAFE (350,000 ) -
Net proceeds from sale of warrants 5,640,000
Repayment of loan provided to related party 21,166 23,715
Payment for acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired - (724,910 )
Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities 5,271,823 (1,181,646 )
Cash flows from financing activities
Payments for finance leases (8,526 ) (11,243 )
Proceeds from short-term debt 68,138 -
Repayment of short-term and long-term debts (281,451 ) (411,923 )
Repayment of insurance premium financing (60,201 ) (149,250 )
Net proceeds from factoring arrangement - 328,967
Net repayment of factoring arrangement (242,008 ) -
Payments for debt issuance costs - (448 )
Distribution of dividends (417,283 )
Capital contribution from non-controlling shareholder 67,195 -
Net cash flows used in financing activities (874,136 ) (243,897 )
Effect of exchange rate changes (143,073 ) (144,480 )
Net change in cash and cash equivalents 2,793,870 (2,938,585 )
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period 1,012,479 7,177,326
Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period $ 3,806,349 $ 4,238,741
Supplemental cash flow disclosures:
Interest paid $ 74,063 $ 40,083
Income taxes paid $ 117,524 $ -
Non-cash investing and financing transactions
Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 125,735 $ -
Insurance premium financing $ 172,689 $ 389,035
Liabilities assumed in connection with purchase of property and equipment $ - $ 2,199
Common shares issued for acquisition of subsidiary $ - $ 3,150,000
Warrants converted to marketable securities $ 223,481 $ 1,257,868

MENAFN14082024004107003653ID1108554073


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search