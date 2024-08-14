Defence Forces Destroy Russian Su-34 In Kursk Region
8/14/2024 8:13:34 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night, the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed an enemy Su-34 in the Kursk region.
According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine reported this on facebook .
'Last night, in the Kursk region (Russia), during a combat mission, the forces and means of the anti-aircraft missile troops of the Air Force of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber,' the statement said.
As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that the more Russian military presence is destroyed in the border area, the closer peace and true security will be.
