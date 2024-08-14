Defence Forces Destroy Russian Su-34 In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night, the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed an enemy Su-34 in the Kursk region.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the of Ukraine reported this on .

'Last night, in the Kursk region (Russia), during a combat mission, the forces and means of the anti-aircraft missile of the Air Force of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber,' the statement said.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that the more Russian military presence is destroyed in the border area, the closer peace and true security will be.