Man Killed In Kherson Drone Attack, Two Others Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, one man was killed and two wounded as a result of an attack by Russian drones.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said this in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.

'The occupiers attacked Kherson residents who were on the street with drones... Unfortunately, a man sustained injuries incompatible with life,' the statement said.

Prokudin noted that a 62-year-old man was taken to hospital with an explosive injury, brain damage, shrapnel wounds to the head and a cerebral coma. Another man, 75 years old, sustained an explosive injury and shrapnel wound to his shin.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office clarified that the attack took place at around 12:50 p.m. According to the agency, the Russian military dropped explosives from a UAV near a drinking water point.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of 14 August, the Russian army shelled Kherson and its suburbs, injuring six people.

