Man Killed In Kherson Drone Attack, Two Others Wounded

Man Killed In Kherson Drone Attack, Two Others Wounded


8/14/2024 8:13:33 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, one man was killed and two wounded as a result of an attack by Russian drones.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said this in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.

'The occupiers attacked Kherson residents who were on the street with drones... Unfortunately, a man sustained injuries incompatible with life,' the statement said.

Prokudin noted that a 62-year-old man was taken to hospital with an explosive injury, brain damage, shrapnel wounds to the head and a cerebral coma. Another man, 75 years old, sustained an explosive injury and shrapnel wound to his shin.

Read also: National Guard soldiers hit Russian tank column in Kharkiv region

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office clarified that the attack took place at around 12:50 p.m. According to the agency, the Russian military dropped explosives from a UAV near a drinking water point.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of 14 August, the Russian army shelled Kherson and its suburbs, injuring six people.

Photo for illustration purposes

