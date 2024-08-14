Fiverr And Martha Stewart Team Up In Witty Ad Campaign Encouraging Businesses To Rethink What’S Possible With Freelancers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new advertising campaign will roll out nationally on television and in August along with Martha Stewart's role as a Fiverr Limited Edition Pro freelancer









NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced an exciting new partnership with Martha Stewart, the globally iconic entrepreneur, author, and television host as a brand ambassador and the new star of its advertising campaign and social media content.

The new campaign features Martha Stewart in an ironic new role: an underutilized intern delivering coffee to unknowing colleagues. This humoristic approach highlights the idea that your best talent may be right under your nose, just a click away on Fiverr. Airing nationally in August both online and on television, the campaign will also include additional video spots focused on social media marketing, web development, and AI. The ads showcase not only the business functions Martha delegates to freelancers, allowing her to concentrate on her strengths, but also emphasize the skills experiencing both consistent and significant growth on Fiverr, like AI services which is seeing as much as a 6,000% growth , according to Fiverr's Business Trends Index.

“Martha Stewart is a business mogul and recognized all over the world for her media empire,” said Matti Yahav, Chief Marketing Officer at Fiverr.“In today's world of multifaceted businesses and complex projects, we're seeing that many teams, including Martha's, are making smart and efficient choices to find new skills outside of their business through leveraging freelancers. At Fiverr, we understand the breadth of business needs and have the diverse, skilled freelancers to meet any of them.”

“This partnership with Fiverr has been a wonderful experience that allows me to share a different side of my business acumen that people don't usually see,” said Martha Stewart, entrepreneur and media personality.“My businesses have always used freelancers for projects ranging from my cookbooks to my television programs, and I appreciate Fiverr's freelance platform for making it easier for entrepreneurs like myself to extend the expertise of their teams.”

As part of the partnership, Martha Stewart also served as a brand ambassador for Fiverr's 2024 Summer Product Launch by becoming a Limited Edition Pro freelancer , where she showcases her skills in Fiverr's brand new profession based catalog. In her role as a Limited Edition Pro freelancer, Martha is offering 30-minute business consultations to three Fiverr users along with $1,000 in Fiverr credits to help them grow their business. Applications for a consultation with Martha Stewart took place between July 25th through August 6th, 2024 and the three lucky Fiverr users will receive their business consultations with Martha Stewart at the end of August 2024.

About Fiverr

Fiverr's mission is to change how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, around 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr Business Solutions, large companies can find the right talent and tools tailored to their needs to help them thrive and grow. On Fiverr, you can find over 700 skill categories, ranging from AI to programming and 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, and from video animation to architecture.

Don't get left behind - come be a part of the future of work by visiting , reading our blog , and following us on Instagram , X , and Facebook .

About Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart is the founder of the first multi-channel lifestyle company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, an entrepreneur, bestselling author of 99 (to date) lifestyle books, and Emmy Award-winning television show host. Reaching more than 100 million devoted fans monthly through multimedia platforms and products for the home, sold through and an extensive retail network, Martha is the“go-to” authority on the encompassing topic of Living and Celebrating your best life. She and her talented staff provide trusted, timely, and useful information on all aspects of everyday living: cooking, entertaining, gardening, home renovating, collecting, organizing, crafting, healthy living, holidays, weddings, and pet care, across many media formats.

Press Contacts

Jenny Chang

Siobhan Aalders

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at