\'Kaantaye Kaantaye\' Stars Ananya Chatterjee Visited Kolkata\'S \'Mystery Room\' For An Immersive Show-Themed Experience

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 14th August, 2024: ZEE5 brought the thrills of its upcoming Bengali series \'Kaantaye Kaantaye\' to life in Kolkata yesterday. Ahead of its Independence Day premiere on August 15th, the city\'s popular mystery-solving \'Mystery Room\' was dramatically transformed into a chilling recreation of the series\'. Lead actors Ananya Chatterjee played and guided participants through this unique experience, which mirrored the show\'s premise of being trapped in a remote hotel with a killer on the loose. Attendees found themselves stepping into the shoes of protagonist P.K. Basu, using their wits to unravel cryptic clues and identify potential suspects, all while isolated from the outside world. This innovative activity not only heightened anticipation for the premiere but also plunged fans into the heart-racing world of the intense psychological thriller that awaits them on ZEE5.



Ananya Chatterjee, who plays Rani Basu in the show, shared her excitement, \"The energy in Kolkata was electric! Seeing people so engaged with the story, even before its premiere, was truly rewarding. The Mystery Room experience really captured the essence of \'Kaantaye Kaantaye\' - that feeling of being trapped with danger lurking around every corner. I can\'t wait for everyone to see the full series on ZEE5 and unravel the mystery alongside us.\"



Tune in to ZEE5 and watch 'Kaantaye Kaantaye' this Independence Day to join P.K. Basu in his race against time to unmask a killer and solve the most thrilling mystery ever!



