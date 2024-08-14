Powerschool Expands AI In The Classroom Across Middle East And Africa

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based education software in North America, announced continued momentum in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, including new partnerships with leading in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt, and Lebanon. These schools selected PowerSchool to help achieve some of their top strategic initiatives, such as enhanced communication and streamlined administrative processes across their communities.

This expansion within the MEA region underscores a growing global trend of implementing AI-guided solutions and providing effective student interventions. Schools are increasingly rethinking their education systems and modernising teaching approaches to cater to personalised education and significantly improve student outcomes.

"We are thrilled to see the strong demand for our solutions, particularly our most recent AI-tools like PowerBuddy and MyPowerHub across the Middle East and Africa. Given our deep investment in the region we are uniquely positioned to provide best-in-class solutions tailored to educators that will enable them to deliver high-quality education for generations to come," said Stewart Monk, Senior Vice President and General Manager International at PowerSchool. "In our conversations with schools in the Middle East and Africa, we found that successful educational reform requires data-driven, collaborative leadership. Many schools in the region still operate under traditional systems, but there is a shift towards competency-based learning and embracing advanced technologies, and we are excited to be part of this transformation."

Two prominent schools in the UAE are the latest to adopt solutions from PowerSchool designed to enhance the educational experience and modernise data analysis across their divisions. GEMS Al Khaleej International School in Dubai has adopted PowerSchool's Student Information System (SIS) to streamline its administrative workflows. In Abu Dhabi, Maplewood Canadian International School is now the first in the UAE to adopt PowerSchool PowerBuddy , the generative AI-powered assistant that delivers personalised insights, fosters engagement, and creates a supportive environment for everyone at every step in their educational journey. In addition, Maplewood is implementing PowerSchool's learning management system, Schoology Learning , and MyPowerHub , which provides a centralised location for parents to view comprehensive student data on progress and growth. Once the solutions are in place, both schools will have additional tools to digitally manage data across their systems, support paperless processes, and perform other administrative functions through connected technology.

Looking to automate manual processes and reduce duplication, Al Bayan School is the first school in Lebanon to integrate PowerSchool SIS . The school will also adopt PowerBuddy and other PowerSchool products into its system.

“In response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the growing reliance on technology in education, our school initiated a thorough search for a partner that would comprehensively meet our needs,” said Hussein Abdel Sater, Vice General Manager of Albayan Schools in Lebanon.“After a rigorous evaluation process, PowerSchool was identified as the optimal vendor solution that aligns seamlessly with our educational vision. We are enthusiastic about the potential benefits their solutions offer, anticipating that they will enhance our administrative processes, streamline communication, and ultimately support our commitment to providing a high-quality educational experience for our students, teachers, and parents. By choosing PowerSchool, we believe that we can maintain our position at the forefront of educational innovation.”

Similarly, Salahaldin International School in Egypt was seeking to modernise outdated systems that lacked analytics, consolidated views, and data dashboards. To address these challenges, the school turned to PowerSchool to help digitally transform its ecosystem. By implementing innovative solutions including PowerSchool SIS, Analytics & Insights , and PowerBuddy, the school now boasts a unified, user-friendly education management system with robust customisation capabilities.

Recognising the significant growth potential and increasing demand for educational technology solutions in the UAE and across the GCC, PowerSchool established its headquarters in Dubai in 2023. This year, it launched PowerSchool in Arabic – a localised platform tailored for the region, which incorporates comprehensive translation as well as multiple localisation features, including right-to-left user interface orientation and the Hijri calendar.

PowerSchool is empowering more than 60 million students in over 90 countries globally with intuitive solutions that elevate security, centralise access to comprehensive data, and enhance student performance through AI-driven, personalised education.

