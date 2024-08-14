Japan producer price index continues to increase amid rising commodity costs

(MENAFN) Japan's producer price index (PPI) increased by 3 percent year-on-year in July, marking its 41st consecutive month of growth, according to data from the of Japan. The PPI, which tracks the cost of goods exchanged between businesses, reached a reading of 123.1, up from a base of 100 in 2020. This marks the first time since August 2023 that the index has risen by 3 percent, when it had seen a slightly higher increase of 3.4 percent. The July rise in the index was driven by elevated commodity prices, a consequence of a weaker yen and the cessation of government subsidies intended to mitigate the effects of rising electricity and gas costs.



The detailed report revealed that prices for 390 out of the 515 items surveyed had increased, while 105 items saw a decline. Notably, urban utility prices, including electricity, gas, and water, surged by 6.7 percent, the highest increase in 13 months. The prices of non-ferrous metals, such as copper and aluminum, experienced a significant jump of 18.5 percent, reflecting broader trends in material costs. Additionally, food and beverage prices climbed by 2.6 percent, as companies passed on the higher costs of packaging and fuel to consumers.



This persistent increase in the PPI underscores the ongoing pressure on Japan's business sector from rising commodity prices and currency fluctuations, while also highlighting the broader economic challenges faced by both producers and consumers.



MENAFN14082024000045015682ID1108553026