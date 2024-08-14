United Kingdom inflation increases to 2.2 percent

(MENAFN) The United Kingdom's annual consumer price inflation rate has climbed to 2.2 percent, according to official data, after remaining steady for two consecutive months at the of England's target of 2 percent. This rise, though slightly below the 2.3 percent predicted by economists, reflects the beginning of an upward trend in inflation. Earlier this month, the Bank of England reduced interest rates from a 16-year high of 5.25 percent, cautioning that the 2 percent inflation readings in May and June could mark the lowest point for inflation in the short term.



The Bank of England anticipates that inflation will continue to rise, projecting it to reach 2.4 percent in July and approximately 2.75 percent by the end of the year. This expected increase is attributed to the diminishing impact of the significant drop in energy prices throughout 2023. As these temporary deflationary factors fade, the Bank predicts that inflation will peak before gradually returning to the 2 percent target in the first half of 2026. This outlook underscores the ongoing challenges that the Bank faces in balancing inflationary pressures with economic stability.



It's important to note that the UK experienced a dramatic spike in inflation in October 2022, when the rate soared to 11.1 percent, the highest level in 41 years. This surge was driven by soaring energy and food prices following the Ukraine crisis, coupled with labor shortages and disruptions to global supply chains. The recent increase in inflation, although modest compared to last year's peak, signals that the UK economy continues to grapple with the aftereffects of these pressures, even as it navigates the path towards more stable inflation levels in the coming years.



MENAFN14082024000045015682ID1108552785