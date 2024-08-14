One More UV DTF Game-Changer: Procolored VF13 Pro Panda Printer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DIAMOND BAR, CA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The evolution of always replies on continuous developing and researching. Procolored , a cutting-edge printing solution provider, has explained the power of such persistence - being the first brand that brought UV DTF printing to world years ago, again it surprised the printing community with another UV DTF game-changer - VF13 Pro Panda printer.

Procolored first introduced UV DTF printing via its A3 printer in late 2019. As a new that combines UV (Ultra-Violet) printing and DTF (Direct-to-Film) printing together, UV DTF printing significantly elevates the way of doing printings on rigid items - graphic will be printed on PET film and get cured by UV lights, then be laminated with an extra laminator. The finished UV DTF stickers can be applied on most regular or irregular items, effectively breaking the limits of UV printing.

And innovation never stops.“A seamless printing workflow is always the ultimate target of all our researches and efforts”, as Key Zeng, the Product Development Manager of Procolored declared. In 2023, Procolored launched this upgraded UV DTF machine, VF13 Pro Panda printer - the first UV DTF printer that incorporates printing and laminating function together, successfully streamlining UV DTF workflow into one single machine. In early 2024, Procolored again updated the printer with their patented Siphon White Ink Circulation System and a built-in film cutter device, further propelling UV DTF into a hassle-free printing method suitable for small and medium studios.

“We understand there's no such thing as a perfect product”, said Key,“But we believe all the imperfections can be amended if we stay user-centric, and we look forward to working with our customers to create more smart products that truly set our hands free.”

Founded in 2018, Procolored is a global leading manufacturer of lightweight inkjet printers, dedicated to developing powerful and user-friendly DTF, UV DTF, UV and DTG printers suitable for various materials, including fabrics, acrylic, and glass. To date, Procolored products are sold in more than 31 countries and regions, empowering over 30,000 home-based entrepreneurs to launch and expand their digital printing businesses.

