Sunergy Systems Wins 2024 Solar Power World Award

Washington State's Most Trusted Solar Company

- Howard Lamb, Founder of Sunergy Systems. SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sunergy Systems, an employee-owned company, won an important solar award, the 2024 Top Solar Contractor Award from Solar Power World.In 2023, the company installed 2,859 kW of solar in the state of Washington and was ranked 83rd in the publication's 2024 list of residential installers nationwide - up from 102nd in 2023. Solar Power World, the leading solar publication covering technology, development, and installation, publishes the Top Solar Contractors list annually. The list includes hundreds of solar contractors and developers in the United States, listed and categorized by state/territory, service, and market.“We are honored to receive this award, recognizing our years of dedicated service to solar customers, our communities, and our planet,” stated Howard Lamb, Founder of Sunergy Systems.“As an employee-owned solar company , we remain committed to continually improving our communities!”Sunergy Systems has firmly established itself as one of the most well-respected and experienced solar providers in the Pacific Northwest. By continually attracting top solar professionals, Sunergy maintains a team of employee-owners who pride themselves on their integrity, quality work, and exceptional customer service. With one of the state's longest-tenured solar teams , customers benefit from seasoned professionals at every stage of their solar journey, ensuring a seamless and straightforward process.This award-winning residential dealer excels in consultation, design, finance options, and customer satisfaction. As a full-service solar company, Sunergy Systems manages the entire solar energy process, including system design, permitting, installation, and backup storage . For more information, visit sunergysystems.About Sunergy SystemsSince 2005 Sunergy Systems, an employee-owned company, has been designing, permitting, and installing solar energy systems and back-up storage using the best technology and craftsmanship for residential applications throughout the entire Puget Sound area. Offering one of Washington State's most comprehensive warranty and performance guarantee, Sunergy Systems has made a name for itself as a trusted partner for customers' energy needs. Sunergy Systems provides the most advanced and energy-efficient solar panels in the world to reduce monthly electric bills. Solar energy is clean, renewable, and reliable, and adds significant value to properties.

