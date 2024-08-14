Enabling High Throughput Solutions With AEWIN Performant Network Appliances Powered By Intel/AMD Server-Grade Processors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAIPEI, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AEWIN Technologies Co., Ltd (doing business as AEWIN), a leading provider of advanced appliances and edge computing solutions, is excited to present a group of performant 2U rackmount platforms powered by Intel and AMD server-grade processors. The cutting-edge appliances including SCB-1942, SCB-1943, SCB-1946, and SCB-1947 are designed to deliver exceptional high throughput solutions for networking, cybersecurity, and Edge AI applications.

AEWIN Performant Network Appliances Powered by Intel/AMD Server-grade Processors

Powered by the powerful CPUs including Intel 4th/5th Gen Xeon CPUs and AMD Zen4/Zen4c EPYC CPUs, AEWIN platforms supports 8x PCIe Gen5 slots for AEWIN self-design NICs with 1G to 100G copper/fiber interfaces (with/without bypass function) or other accelerators and NVMe SSDs. The models provide the flexibility to change 2x front panel PCIe slots to 1x PCIe x16 slot for installing off-the-shelf add-on card for additional functions required. It can support 400G NIC cards such as NVIDIA Mellanox PCIe 5.0 NICs.

They deliver high throughput and low latency for compute intensive workloads. Customer can choose to have internal storage with high-capacity support for native SATA/mSATA SSDs. The mainboard itself also supports dual M.2 2280 NVMe SSD as high-speed OS boot devices. Benefited from the multiple models provided by AEWIN, customers are free to choose Intel Emerald Rapids SP for performant computing power with integrated cryptography acceleration (Intel QAT 4) or choose AMD Bergamo to have the extreme high core counts (128C) for intensive computing or choose AMD Siena to have the excellent energy efficiency and the TCO.

To enable AI, AEWIN platforms features high speed DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 with increased I/O bandwidth, the models (SCB-194xC) offer two dual-width PCIe x16 GPU/FPGA cards and additional 4x PCIe 5.0 x8 slots available for NIC, accelerators, or NVMe SSDs. Featuring short-depth design (less or equal to 600mm width), the models are suitable for versatile Edge AI applications including AI-powered cybersecurity, Intelligent Storage, MEC, and more.

Featuring great performance, rich I/O, extraordinary expandability, and the outstanding flexibility to build for specific requirements with the best TCO, AEWIN platforms including SCB-1942 (dual Emerald Rapids-SP CPUs), SCB-1943 (single Emerald Rapids-SP CPU), SCB-1946 (dual Bergamo CPUs), SCB-1947 (single Siena CPU) series are ready to be deployed for diverse applications. Don't hesitate to contact us and tailor your solution with AEWIN offerings!

SOURCE AEWIN Tech.