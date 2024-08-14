Irvine Partners Expands To Germany Via Joint Venture

(MENAFN- PRovoke) STUTTGART -

African agency Irvine Partners has expanded to Germany via a joint venture with German firm thepublic, adding a second European office to its existing London operation.



Irvine Partners, which was established in South Africa in 2010 and also counts wholly-owned operations in

Kenya, Ghana, and Nigeria, has also launched a dedicated and division.



“Germany and the UK are two of the biggest source markets for tourism into Africa,” said Rachel Irvine, CEO and founder of Irvine Partners. "Given our deep understanding of the continent, its cultures, and its people, Irvine Partners is perfectly positioned to showcase the best of African hospitality, lifestyle and tourism products to these key markets."



Leading the Irvine Partners brand in Germany will be Monika Scheel-Kassai, who has been with thepublic since 2017. The 50:50 joint venture launches with Kruger Gate Hotel, Cape Town International Convention Centre and Trevoyan Guest House as clients.



“Irvine Partners has been our longstanding communications partner across Africa and the United Kingdom for many years,” says Anton Gillis, CEO of Kruger Gate Hotel.“It naturally made perfect sense to appoint them as our partner for the German market. As a client, I value having one team that understands my business from the ground up."



Irvine Partners, which launched in the UK in 2020, is best known in Africa for its technology disruptor clients, including the likes of Google, Airbnb and Spotify.



“Thepublic has been on the ground for more than 19 years and knows the local market inside out,” said Irvine.“This means we can offer our clients exceptional value and market insight from day one, leveraging thepublic's established relationships and expertise, combined with Irvine Partners' Africa-specific specialist insights.”

