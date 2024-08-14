Azerbaijan's Economic Development And GDP Trends

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Azerbaijan has emerged as a leading example of economic
advancement, owing to its strategic and purposeful policies. The
country's efforts towards economic diversification are proving
effective, and the trajectory of its economic development remains
firmly positive.
An increase in the gross domestic product (GDP) is a key
indicator of both economic growth and development. Recent data from
the State Statistics Committee provides a clear illustration of
this progress. Between January and July of this year, Azerbaijan's
GDP reached 70 billion 544 million manats. This figure represents a
4.5% increase compared to the same period in the previous year,
highlighting a robust and continued upward trend in economic
performance.
The oil and gas sector saw a modest increase of 1.2% in added
value, whereas the non-oil and gas sector experienced a more
substantial growth of 6.7%. This divergence highlights the
increasing diversification of Azerbaijan's economy, with the
non-oil sector becoming a more significant driver of economic
activity.
Breaking down the GDP contributions:
. Industry: 38.4%
. Trade and vehicle repair: 9.6%
. Transport and warehousing: 7%
. Agriculture, forestry, and fishing: 6%
. Construction: 5.7%
. Tourist accommodation and catering: 2.4%
. Information and communication: 1.8%
. Other sectors: 19.1%
Net taxes on products and imports contributed 10% to the
GDP.
Consumer price index and inflation trends
The consumer price index (CPI) for January-July 2024 stood at
101%, reflecting a mild inflationary trend. Specific categories
include:
. Food products, beverages, and tobacco: 99.7%
. Non-food products: 101.3%
. Paid services: 102.7%
In July, the CPI rose to 102.7% compared to the previous year,
with food products increasing by 102%, non-food items by 101.7%,
and paid services by 104.3%. Month-on-month changes in July showed
a CPI of 100.9%, with food product prices slightly decreasing and
notable fluctuations in the prices of various individual food
items.
Wage trends and employment
The average nominal salary in Azerbaijan saw an 8.8% increase
from January to June, reaching 1,002.8 manats. Salaries were
notably higher in sectors such as mining, finance, information and
communication, and transportation.
As of July 1, 2024, the number of salaried workers was
1,760,800, with 887,500 in the state sector and 873,300 in the
non-state sector. Key employment sectors include trade (18.8%),
education (18.5%), industry (12.8%), and health and social services
(8.3%).
Industrial output and investment
Industrial production for January-July amounted to 37.3 billion
manats. The oil and gas sector saw a 1.1% increase in production,
while the non-oil sector expanded by 8%. Within the industrial
sectors:
. Mining: 65%
. Processing: 29.3%
. Electricity, gas, and steam production: 4.8%
. Water supply and waste management: 0.9%
Noteworthy trends include a decrease in commodity oil production
by 4.3% and an increase in commodity gas production by 6.4%. In the
processing sector, significant growth was observed in the
production of computer and electronic products, pharmaceuticals,
and automobiles.
In terms of investment, 9 billion 438.7 million manats were
allocated to fixed capital investments, up by 2% from the previous
year. Investments in the oil and gas sector rose by 0.4%, while the
non-oil sector saw a 2.9% increase. Notably, 81.9% of these
investments were internal, with a substantial portion directed
toward construction and installation.
In conclusion, the data underscores a strong performance in
Azerbaijan's non-oil sector, reflecting the country's ongoing
economic diversification efforts. The modest inflation and
increasing nominal salaries suggest a stable economic environment,
though close monitoring of food and service price trends is
advisable. The rise in industrial production and fixed capital
investments highlights a positive outlook for sustained economic
growth. However, the decrease in certain industrial outputs, such
as oil production, warrants attention to ensure balanced sectoral
development. Overall, Azerbaijan's economy shows resilience and
progressive diversification, positioning it well for future
economic stability and growth.
MENAFN14082024000195011045ID1108552279
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.