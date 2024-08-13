Unify Dots Supports 600 Children For Education And School Supplies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kushal Chakravorty, Founder of Lotus Petal FoundationSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Unify Dots is proud to announce its continued support for underprivileged children. This year, through a faithful commitment to education and nutrition, Unify Dots is sponsoring the education, school supplies, and meals of 600 children.Unify Dots has enabled the Lotus Petal Foundation to provide essential educational materials, nutritious meals, and support to children from low-income families in India. The partnership has resulted in the distribution of over 88,000 meals in a single quarter, addressing a critical need for food security among the students.Unify Dots' support has also been instrumental in reintegrating children who had dropped out of school. The program has resulted in great success, with a 97% pass rate among the 145 students who participated in the government board exams.“We are incredibly proud of the impact our partnership with the Lotus Petal Foundation is having on these students,” Sandeep Walia, CEO of Unify Dots said.“The results are truly inspiring, and we are committed to continuing our support for such a high-quality organization that is making a difference in so many lives.”“The sponsorship of the education of 600 students is a huge support from Unify Dots ensuring the continued education, nutrition, and skill development for the children from underprivileged backgrounds, ultimately enabling them to break their family cycle of menial labor to become knowledge workers with lifelong opportunities based on education. Unify Dots is making the world better , one child at a time,” said Kushal Chakravorty, Founder of Lotus Petal Foundation.About Unify DotsUnify Dots is a global business solutions provider specializing in Microsoft Dynamics Business Applications, Data & AI and App Development. Headquartered in Seattle, United States, Unify Dots has presence in Asia-Pacific, Australia & New Zealand, North America, and Europe. Unify Dots is also committed to improving the world and has pledged donating at least 25% of its profit towards the case of helping educate children from low-income families across the world and especially in developing countries.

