LIVE! 360 TECH CON REGISTRATION NOW OPEN FOR IT, DEVELOPER, DATA AND CYBERSECURITY COMMUNITIES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Two of the largest B2B events in the tech sector, Visual Studio Live! and TechMentor , took place last week at Microsoft's headquarters in Redmond, Wash., receiving enthusiastic attendee approval. Following their incredible success, Converge360 (an 1105 company) is thrilled to offer one final opportunity for tech enthusiasts to save big on its next event: the Live! 360 Tech Con, scheduled from Nov. 17-22, at Universal Orlando, Fla. The Summer Savings Discount for this event ends this Friday, Aug. 16-don't miss your chance to attend at a significantly reduced rate!



Live! 360 Tech Con is the must-attend event for IT professionals, developers, engineers, data professional, security professionals and decision-makers worldwide. With six co-located events, over 200 sessions, hands-on labs and expert-led workshops, this conference will empower attendees with the latest knowledge in AI, software development, cloud computing, cybersecurity and more.



“The events at Live! 360 Tech Con cover what's now, new and next on the technology landscape,” said Brent Sutton, vice president of Live! 360 Events.“Our event chairs are respected veterans of the IT world and have put together dynamic and educational agendas that are relevant to what the IT professional needs to keep them current in the industry. Each agenda is crafted to make the events suitable for almost every level of experience; whether they're a developer, DBA, data scientist, Windows admin, security specialist or CTO, Live! 360 will provide leading-edge education that will improve their on-the-job skills.”



By registering before the Summer Savings Deadline on Aug. 16, attendees can take advantage of exclusive discounts on full conference passes, offering hundreds of dollars in savings. This is the perfect opportunity to secure your spot at Live! 360 Tech Con, where you can:



.Learn from industry leaders and visionaries.

.Connect with the Microsoft product team members.

.Network with peers, influencers and potential collaborators.

.Explore the latest technologies and innovations in the Expo Hall.



Whether you're a seasoned professional or just starting your tech career, Live! 360 Tech Con has something for everyone. This is more than just a conference-it's a hub for innovation, knowledge sharing and professional growth. With six events in one, attendees have access to all of the sessions and workshops across the co-located events, that include:



.Visual Studio Live!

.Artificial Intelligence Live!

.Data Platform Live!

.TechMentor

.Cloud & Containers Live!

.Cybersecurity & Ransomware Live!



REGISTER NOW with discount code: SAVEBIG to lock in your Summer Savings before the deadline this Friday, Aug. 16. Visit Live! 360 Tech Con at live360events/Orlando for more information and to register today.



Live! 360 also offers sponsorship and exhibit opportunities. Additional information can be obtained by contacting Brent Sutton at (415) 518-1962 or by email at bsutton@1105media.



About Live! 360 Tech Con

Live! 360 Tech Con brings the IT, developer, data and cybersecurity communities together for real-world, practical information and training on a wide range of Microsoft and other products, technologies and solutions. Plus, Live! 360 offers six co-located conferences (Visual Studio Live!, Data Platform Live!, TechMentor, Artificial Intelligence Live!, Cloud & Containers Live! and Cybersecurity & Ransomware Live!), featuring expert education, training, knowledge transfer and networking, enabling you to create your own custom conference by choosing from over 200 sessions and 16 hands-on labs and in-depth workshops to best suit your needs.

