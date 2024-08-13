Bristol County Advocates Join Forces To Launch Lifting Spirits Mental Health Campaign

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Three simple and powerful words

Steve Palm and Tracey Medeiros

Wellness Table

Because I Stayed Notebook

- Tracey Pacheco MedeirosTAUNTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For the second year in a row, the CDC (Centers for Control) has reported that 50,000 people in the U.S. died by suicide. That is unacceptable. In 2023, the US Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, issued a Public Health Advisory titled“Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation.”On Saturday, August 17th, a small group of advocates from the Kacie Palm Project, a Taunton based nonprofit, and the MCSP Bristol County Suicide Prevention Coalition will introduce the community to a new wellness workshop titled Lifting Spirits that weaves together concerns around suicidal ideation and also the emotional stress of isolation and loneliness.While this project was originally focused on ideation/attempt survivors and their impacted families, responses over the last year reflected that the worksheets could benefit many others.“It's simple, actually,” noted co-developer Tracey Pacheco Medeiros, a suicide attempt survivor.“The inspiration was Frank Kapra's 1946 movie, It's a Wonderful Life. Most people don't realize the story line is about helping someone who is in despair and suicidal to recognize that they do matter, and they do make a difference in the lives of others,” she continued.Annemarie Matulis, director of the Bristol County Suicide Prevention Coalition added,“We created a workbook in 2023 titled Because I Stayed, that outlines how we incorporated the concept of gently coaching someone struggling emotionally, for whatever reason, to acknowledge and embrace that they do matter more than they know and that their being here does make a difference to others. A similar principle is also incorporated into the Living Works Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST). In that arena, it's referred to as the“Turning Point.”Medeiros said,“The best part is that this does not require more than about 15 – 20 minutes to share how to use our Lifting Spirits worksheet. Lifting Spirits is common sense and helping to lift someone's spirits, even if briefly, just may give them enough hope to hold on for another day or longer.”Matulis noted“that the theme for the 2024 World Suicide Prevention Day September 10th is Changing the Narrative on Suicide. Our new workshops may seem to some a radical change in the narrative of ways to support those experiencing ideation. Maybe it is. We believe it's past time to do more to help them to embrace that they do matter.”Medeiros further added,“After my last attempt 25 years ago, this workshop was something I needed. Nothing like this existed. It does now.”WHERE: The Stone Church (First Congregational), 785 South Main St., Raynham MA 02767 (next to the Raynham Police/Fire Station.WHEN: Saturday, August 17h, 10:30 am to Noon.WHO? Suicide ideation/attempt survivors and their impacted family and friends; suicide loss survivors; survivors of murder-suicide. Age appropriate for grades 5 & up all the way to elders.Questions? Matulis ... or TEXT (508) 922-7278If you or anyone you know is in need of crisis support, please call or text 988.

Annemarie Matulis

Bristol County (MA) Suicide Prevention Coalition

+ +1 508-922-7278

matulis...

