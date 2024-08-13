Africa Is Becoming The Sandbox For A.I. Powered Autonomous Weapons

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Autonomous weapons, particularly drones, are becoming a dangerous reality in Africa's conflict zones.



In the Sahel region, where violence driven by jihadist insurgencies already destabilizes the area, these AI-powered systems are now part of the battlefield.



They operate without human intervention, selecting and attacking targets on their own, raising concerns about the future of warfare in the region.



In 2024, Al Qaeda's affiliate in the Sahel used modified drones in a deadly attack in Mali.



This incident is part of a growing trend where advanced, AI-driven weapons systems are deployed, potentially falling into the hands of terrorist groups.



The risk is high, as even advanced militaries like the U.S. have lost drones to insurgents in the region. These weapons raise ethical concerns because they reduce human lives to mere data points.



They also allow machines to decide who lives or dies. Despite this, their use is increasing globally, with similar AI-driven systems used in conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, and Syria.







A UN report revealed that in 2020, Libyan government forces used a Turkish-made drone in Africa. The drone may have been operating autonomously.



More recently, the U.S. tested an autonomous drone in Gabon during an anti-piracy exercise. These developments highlight the growing presence of autonomous weapons on the continent.



The implications are clear: if these weapons become widespread, they could dramatically escalate the violence. This is especially concerning in already fragile regions like the Sahel.



The international community, especially African nations, must act quickly to regulate and potentially ban these systems before they cause irreversible damage.

