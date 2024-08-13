MACCABI USA NAMES JACQUELYN ROSEN COACH OF OPEN TENNIS TEAM AT 2025 MACCABIAH

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jacquelyn Rosen representing Maccabi USA at the 1997 Maccabiah Games in Israel

Sivan (Krems) Sack, USA Open Team Chair is proud to name Jacquelyn Rosen as Head Coach for the 2025 Maccabiah.

- Jacquelyn RosenPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sivan (Krems) Sack, USA Open Tennis Team Chair is proud to name Jacquelyn Rosen as Head Coach for the 2025 Maccabiah . Rosen represented Maccabi USA as an athlete in the 1997 and the 2001 Maccabi Games in Israel. Rosen attributes her first Maccabi experience to helping her make Aliyah in 1998 and representing Israel on the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Tour.When asked about her motivation to coach, Jacquelyn Rosen said“after retiring from” tour she found“her calling in coaching.” Further,“to be able to coach Maccabi USA after competing in two Maccabi Games as a player is beyond a dream come true” for Rosen.“After October 7, [Rosen's] connection, dedication, and love for Israel has only deepened.” Rosen hopes to help her players by building“that same connection” while also bringing joy to the“Israelis who have given [her] so much inspiration this past year.”Maccabi USA is seeking Jewish tennis players to represent the United States at the 2025 Maccabiah Games in Israel, July 1-22, 2025. In addition to the Open (18+) category, Maccabiah USA will field teams in the U16, U18 and Masters (35 thru 80+) categories. Applications can be submitted through Maccabi USA. Visit for more information. The Maccabi USA Tennis teams will be part of the overall USA Team that will be 1,300+ members strong. They will compete in the largest Maccabiah in history and be an integral part of the largest gathering of Diaspora Jewry in Israel since the October 7th attacks.According to Sivan (Krems) Sack, Team Chair,“The 2025 Maccabiah Games in Israel is a celebration of Jewish unity, resilience, and athletic achievement. The unique experience fosters solidarity within the global Jewish community and strengthens the connections between Jews worldwide and the state of Israel.”The 2025 Maccabiah Games are the world's second largest international sporting event and will consist of over 10,000 athletes from 80 countries participating in over 40 different sports. To learn more about the sports and age divisions offered, please visit .The Maccabiah Games is more than an international sporting competition; it is a celebration of Jewish culture, unity and pride. ISRAEL CONNECT, Maccabi USA's unique cultural and educational program takes place for seven days prior to the start of the Games. All Juniors, Youth, Open and Paralympic athletes participate in the program where they have the opportunity to tour historical and religious sites, take part in cultural identity seminars and train with their teams, all while developing lifelong relationships.ABOUT THE MACCABIAH - The first Maccabiah was held in Israel in 1932 with athletes from 18 countries. By 2017, the games grew to include nearly 10,000 Jewish athletes from more than 60 countries, making it the second largest international multi-sport event, and one of the largest gatherings of the Jewish diaspora around the globe. Traditionally held every four years, the games have only been interrupted twice in its 90-year history: by the Second World War and more recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In July 2022, Maccabi USA sent its largest-ever delegation of more than 1,300 to Israel. (Larger delegation than the traditional USA Olympic Team)ABOUT MACCABI USA - Maccabi USA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with an extensive history of enriching Jewish lives through athletic, cultural and educational programs. Maccabi USA is the official sponsor of the United States team to the World Maccabiah Games, the Pan American and European Maccabi Games, and the Maccabi Youth Games, as well as a sponsor of the JCC Maccabi Games for teens in North America.FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:Maccabi USA Open Tennis Chair: Sivan (Krems) Sack ...Maccabi USA Senior Director of Programs Shane Carr: ...Organization Headquarters, Maccabi USA, 1511 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102215.561.6900. Follow us on social media Maccabi USA | @Maccabi USA | @maccabiusa

