Caradvise Announces Keagan Russo As New President & CEO

Keagan Russo appointed as CarAdvise's new CEO, steering the company towards broad automotive lifecycle solutions.

- Keagan RussoATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CarAdvise , the nation's leading vehicle repair and maintenance marketplace, is pleased to announce the appointment of Keagan Russo as the company's new President & Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. With a proven track record in transformative leadership and extensive experience in the financial technology sector, Russo is poised to lead CarAdvise into a new era of innovation and expansion."Keagan's extensive industry knowledge and operational acumen are ideal for leading CarAdvise into its next phase of expansion," said Greg Tepas, Founder and Executive Chairman of CarAdvise. "His visionary approach will enhance our ability to provide solutions encompassing the entire vehicle lifecycle, from purchase to service and beyond."Russo joins CarAdvise from Corpay where he successfully led the North America Local Fleet line of business as President. During his tenure, Russo spearheaded significant enhancements to product offerings, expanded distribution channels, and increased the Fuelman Network to more than 62,000 fuel sites, demonstrating his ability to leverage technology to transform traditional market dynamics.“I am thrilled to join CarAdvise at such a pivotal time,” Russo stated.“As we transition from a focus on maintenance to encompassing all aspects of the vehicle lifecycle and I am eager to build on our platform's strong foundation.”Under Russo's leadership, CarAdvise will continue to innovate, now aiming to redefine the entire automotive lifecycle experience. The company is set to enhance user interaction with vehicles, offering seamless, integrated services that extend beyond traditional maintenance & repair. This strategic shift is designed to secure CarAdvise's position as a holistic automotive solutions provider, ensuring continued growth and industry leadership.About Keagan RussoKeagan Russo is a seasoned executive with over two decades of experience in advancing business operations, leading high-performance teams, and driving customer-centric innovations. His background spans strategic roles at high-growth startups to leading influential segments within multi-billion-dollar corporations, highlighting his proficiency in spearheading growth and transformational changes.About CarAdviseCarAdvise is the largest online marketplace for vehicle repair and maintenance services. The platform empowers vehicle owners to make well-informed decisions using an intuitive interface that offers transparent service pricing, trusted repair facilities, and comprehensive maintenance scheduling. By bridging the gap between consumers and service providers with cutting-edge technology, CarAdvise continues to revolutionize the automotive care industry.

