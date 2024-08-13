Beacon Media + Marketing Makes Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies Again In 2024, Moves Up 1, Positions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

We Made the Inc 5000 list 2 Years In A Row!

The Inc 5000 list has been revealed for 2024 and Beacon + Marketing has once again made the list, moving up by 1,039 positions.

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Beacon Media + Marketing Makes 2024 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Moving up 1,039 PositionsBeacon Media + Marketing, a leading data-driven digital marketing agency specializing in the healthcare and mental industries, proudly announces its second consecutive appearance on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. In a significant leap forward, the agency is ranked #1903 in 2024, up from #2942 in 2023."I am incredibly honored that Beacon has won the Inc 5000 award for the second time in a row! It's all thanks to our amazing team coming together and working their magic. I couldn't be more proud of and grateful for their dedication and hard work.” said Adrienne Wilkerson, CEO and co-founder. She continues,“This win is a true testament to the team's dedication and our clients' trust and I couldn't be prouder of what we've achieved together."The Inc. 5000 list, now in its 40th year, gives voice and recognition to entrepreneurial success and represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment-its independent small businesses. Making this list is a prestigious honor and lends significant credibility, as it requires demonstrating substantial revenue growth over a three-year period despite challenging economic conditions.According to a recent Bank of America report, even with ongoing concerns about inflation and interest rates, a majority of business owners anticipate revenue growth in the coming months. This optimistic outlook mirrors the resilience and innovation demonstrated by companies like Beacon Media + Marketing.In addition to revenue growth, Beacon has solidified its market presence in mental health marketing by leveraging data-driven strategies that enhance campaign effectiveness and client satisfaction. The agency's commitment to excellence was also recognized with Communicator Awards for outstanding web design, UX performance, and visual appeal in projects for clients in the healthcare and construction sectors.Beacon Media + Marketing was also recognized as #86 in the Inc Regionals award for the Pacific region of the United States and is the #1 ranked digital marketing agency in Alaska.For more information about Beacon Media + Marketing and their innovative marketing solutions, please visit beaconmm.

Adrienne Wilkerson

Beacon Media + Marketing

+1 907-563-6008

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other