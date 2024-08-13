Peru’S Trade Surplus Soars Amid Economic Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In June 2024, Peru achieved a remarkable trade surplus of $18.737 billion. The Central Reserve of Peru BCRP reported this figure.



It marks a significant increase from the $13.572 billion surplus in June 2023. This represents a year-on-year growth of $5.165 billion.



Peru's exports in June 2024 reached $33.993 billion. This is a 4.2% rise compared to the same period in 2023.



A 14.4% increase in the average prices of products, hydrocarbons, and non-traditional agricultural goods drove this growth.



However, the volume of goods shipped fell by 1.8%. This decline impacted copper, zinc, and natural gas exports.







Imports reached $24.347 billion, showing a slight increase of 1.3% from the previous year. Notably, there was a 5.8% reduction in imports in June 2024.



These imports totaled $3.863 billion. This decline was primarily due to decreased consumer goods purchases.

Monthly and Annual Trade Surplus

The trade surplus in June alone was $2.466 billion. This is $927 million higher than in June 2023.



This monthly surplus contributes to a consistent annual trend of positive trade balances.



For example, in the first quarter of 2024, Peru's trade surplus was $4.542 billion. This represents a 4.3% increase from the same period in 2023.



The increase in Peru's trade surplus occurs amid fluctuating global commodity prices. Varying demand for exports also plays a role.



The rise in export prices, especially for mining products, has been crucial in boosting the trade balance.



This trend highlights the importance of Peru's mining sector. This sector remains a vital component of the economy.



Additionally, the reduction in import volumes, particularly consumer goods, reflects changing domestic consumption patterns.



Possible strategic shifts towards self-reliance or cost-saving measures also contribute. Overall, the strong trade surplus in June 2024 underscores Peru's robust export performance.



The country capitalizes on favorable global market conditions, despite sectoral challenges.



This economic performance indicates Peru's ongoing efforts to strengthen its trade position. It also enhances economic resilience.

