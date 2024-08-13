PRIVATE LABEL AND JENNIFER WILLIAMS UNITE TO REDEFINE LUXURY HAIR WITH REDEFINED GLAM COLLECTION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jennifer WilliamsATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a groundbreaking collaboration set to shake up the luxury hair industry, Private Label, the renowned provider of premium hair extensions and wigs, has joined forces with reality TV star Jennifer Williams to relaunch Redefined Glam . This partnership marks a significant milestone in Private Label's mission to deliver unparalleled quality and style to hair enthusiasts across the nation.Jennifer Williams, best known for her starring role on VH1's hit show "Basketball Wives LA," brings her signature glamour and discerning taste to this exciting venture. The Redefined Glam collection, now proudly housed under the Private Label brand, represents the pinnacle of luxury in the hair extension and wig market."We're thrilled to welcome Jennifer Williams and Redefined Glam into the Private Label family," says Mikey Moran, CEO of Private Label. "This collaboration is a perfect blend of Jennifer's impeccable style and our commitment to quality. Together, we're not only selling hair; we're offering an experience, a lifestyle."The decision to bring Redefined Glam under the Private Label umbrella came after careful consideration and strategic planning. Previously available exclusively on RedefinedGlam, this move allows for greater synergy between the two brands and provides customers with a more seamless shopping experience."Partnering with Private Label was a no-brainer," Jennifer Williams explains. "Their reputation for quality and innovation aligns perfectly with my vision for Redefined Glam. This collaboration allows us to reach more people and really elevate the luxury hair game."The Redefined Glam collection features an extensive range of premium hair extensions and wigs, each meticulously crafted to meet the exacting standards of both Jennifer Williams and Private Label. The collection offers options for every style preference and hair type, from silky straight to voluminous curls. The moment you touch a Redefined hair product, you will understand the true luxury hair available."What sets Redefined Glam apart is the attention to detail," Williams continues. "The focus of the products is to be the best of the best. No shortcuts. And no, they are not cheap. You get what you pay for in the hair industry. We don't add a“Celebrity Tax” to Redefined products."The collection includes a variety of textures and lengths, catering to diverse needs and preferences. Whether you're looking for a subtle enhancement or a bold transformation, Redefined Glam has something to offer. The line includes:1. Luxury Lace Front Wigs: Hand-tied and customizable for a natural look2. Premium Clip-In Extensions: For instant length and volume3. Tape-In Extensions: Long-lasting and seamless4. Titanium Flat Iron: Up to 480 Degrees of Heat5. Ponytail Extensions: For effortless glamour on the goEach product in the Redefined Glam collection undergoes rigorous quality control to ensure it lives up to its luxury status. The hair is ethically sourced, tangle-free, and designed to blend seamlessly with natural hair for a flawless finish."We're not just selling a product; we're selling confidence," says Mikey. "When you wear Redefined Glam, you're wearing the best of the best. That knowledge alone can transform how you carry yourself."The launch of Redefined Glam as part of the Private Label family represents more than just a new product line. It's the first step in Private Label's ambitious plan to collaborate with more celebrities and influencers, creating a portfolio of sub-brands that cater to various niches within the hair industry." I am excited about the partnership with Jennifer because it has pushed us to create the ultimate in luxury quality hair extensions and wigs at Private Label. These products are for women looking for bespoke hairpieces," Mikey reveals. "Our goal is to become the go-to platform for celebrity-endorsed, premium hair products. Jennifer and Redefined Glam are setting the standard, and we're excited to see where this journey takes us."For Jennifer Williams, this partnership is about more than just business. It's a chance to share her passion for beauty and self-expression with a wider audience. "Hair has always been a form of self-expression for me," she says. "With Redefined Glam, I want to give everyone the opportunity to express themselves, to feel confident, and to redefine their own standards of beauty."The relaunch of Redefined Glam under the Private Label brand also brings with it enhanced customer service and support. Clients can expect expert advice on choosing and caring for their luxury hair pieces, as well as styling tips to help them make the most of their Redefined Glam products ."We're committed to ensuring our customers have the best possible experience, from browsing to purchase to styling," Mikey emphasizes. "Our team is always on hand to offer advice and support, ensuring that every Redefined Glam customer feels like a VIP."As part of the launch, Private Label and Jennifer Williams are planning a series of exclusive events and pop-up shops at Private Label's wig stores . These events will offer customers the chance to experience Redefined Glam products firsthand and receive personalized styling advice from experts, including Jennifer herself."I can't wait to meet our customers face-to-face," Williams says enthusiastically. "These events are going to be more than just shopping experiences – they'll be celebrations of beauty, confidence, and self-expression."The partnership between Private Label and Jennifer Williams is set to make waves in the beauty industry, challenging conventional notions of luxury and accessibility in the hair market. By combining Private Label's industry expertise with Jennifer's star power and style sensibility, Redefined Glam is poised to become the new gold standard in premium hair extensions and wigs."We're not just redefining glam," Mikey concludes. "We're redefining what's possible in the world of luxury hair. This is just the beginning, and we can't wait to show the world what's next."The Redefined Glam collection is now available for purchase on the Private Label website and in select retail locations.

