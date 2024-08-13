Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Condolences From Saudi Counterpart Over Sheikh Salem's Demise
8/13/2024 3:17:34 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Hamad Al-Sabah received on Tuesday evening a phone call from Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, regarding the demise of His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Salem Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, President of Kuwait National Guard.
During the call, Prince Mohammad conveyed condolences, heartfelt sentiments and sorrow over the loss, praying to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy on his soul and bring solace to the ruling family.
His Highness the Crown Prince expressed great appreciation to the Saudi Crown Prince for his sincere sentiments and condolences, wishing him good health. (end)
