Ending War Requires Russia To Pull From Ukraine: Shapps On Ukraine's Raid In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British Defense Grant Shapps commented on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's statements about Ukraine's on Kursk region, reminding that Russia has captured much more territory and that Russia itself can end this war.

He made the statement via X , Ukrinform reports.

"Putin's outrage at Ukraine's audacity to seize around 1,000 sq km of Russia's Kursk region should be seen in the context of Putin's illegal of 100 times more Ukrainian soil (well over 100,000 sq km) today. Bringing this war to an end requires Russia to leave Ukraine," Shapps wrote.

White House ondevelopments: Putin can“get the hell out of Ukraine and call it a day”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on August 6, Russian Telegram channels reported ongoing fighting near the border in Kursk region, adding that the Ukrainian military had allegedly crossed in.

Currently, the Armed Forces of Ukraine control about 1,000 square kilometers of Russian territory. This was stated by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi during a meeting of the Supreme CinC Staff.