Carsaver Celebrates Inclusion On 2024 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

CarSaver, the automotive revolutionizing the way people buy and own cars, today announced its inclusion on the 2024 5000, an annual list that highlights the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This marks the third consecutive year CarSaver has earned a spot on the prestigious list, ranking 117th nationally in consumer products and the 55th fastest-growing private company in Tennessee. This recognition marks a significant milestone for CarSaver as it continues to transform the car-buying experience.

"The past few years have been a remarkable journey for CarSaver,"

said Chad Collier, CEO and co-founder of CarSaver. "Our rapid growth is a testament to our commitment to making car buying more accessible, transparent, and efficient for everyone. This achievement wouldn't have been possible without our dedicated team and the trust of our customers. As we look to the future, we're excited to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in the automotive industry."

Trusted by global brands like Walmart, Nissan, iHeartMedia, TruStage and SHOP, CarSaver licenses its digital retail and retention platform to car companies, dealers and lenders, bolstering their online transactions and retaining their customers, auto loan and insurance portfolios.

The 2024 Inc. 5000 list represents companies that have achieved extraordinary revenue growth while navigating a challenging economic landscape. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

CarSaver's recognition comes on the heels of several key milestones, including partnerships with leading automotive brands, lenders, and the expansion of its end-to-end digital car-buying platform supporting 1,000's of dealers nationwide. The company's innovative approach to simplifying the car-buying process has earned it numerous accolades, solidifying its position as a leader in the automotive e-commerce space.

"Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 is no small feat, especially in today's business environment," said former Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The companies on this list have demonstrated remarkable growth, resilience, and adaptability. We're proud to recognize CarSaver among them, and we look forward to seeing what they achieve next."

About

CarSaver

Launched in 2016, CarSaver is the foremost online automotive marketplace for new and used cars, streamlining the entire process from purchase to home delivery. CarSaver empowers consumers to buy, finance, lease, sell, and trade new and used vehicles effortlessly through a personalized online experience.

Trusted by global brands like Walmart, Nissan, iHeartMedia, and SHOP, CarSaver is pushing the boundaries of automotive e-commerce by delivering new and innovative experiences that brands, retailers, and lenders are deploying to enhance their customer journeys, increase loyalty, and sell more cars. The Automotive News Pace Awards recognized CarSaver as the first and only enterprise platform to sell cars 100% online.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs, offering insights, tools, and inspiration to help business owners achieve their goals. The Inc. 5000 list, produced annually since 1982, celebrates the most successful private companies in America. For more information, visit .

