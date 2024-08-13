Otterbox Ranges Sleek To Rugged Styles For Google Pixel 9 Devices

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox,

the No. 1 most trusted case brand in the U.S., ensures that Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold stay safe so you can stay connected to the moments that matter most. With a full portfolio of durable and stylish options, you can find the perfect case to match your personal style.

"We've been at the forefront of designing and innovating cases that guard against the inevitable drops and other hazards," said OtterBox CEO JC Richardson. "OtterBox cases go through rigorous testing to ensure they are ready to stand the test of time and use. Phones are evolving and now include innovative designs like Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, so we have adapted our cases and testing process to ensure the most vulnerable points on the device, such as the hinge and screen, are protected and the case can smoothly open and close time after time."

OtterBox has a protective case for Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, from rugged to sleek1:



Slip your new Pixel 9 Pro Fold into Thin Flex Series. This case snaps onto your phone in an instant and stays on to guard against drops, scratches and scrapes. Whether open or closed, Thin Flex Series stays out of the way of every phone feature.

The Defender Series is the original, ultra-tough phone case designed to protect your Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL from serious drops, scrapes, and bumps. With its multi-layer construction and 5X as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6), this rugged case is built to handle whatever life throws your way, offering superior defense for those who work hard and play hard.

Stay on the move with the Commuter Series, a sleek phone case designed to safeguard your Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL from drops and bumps. Featuring wireless charging compatibility, the Commuter Series is built to withstand the daily grind and keep up with your active lifestyle. The Symmetry Series is the sleek, protective case that lets your style shine through while keeping your Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL safe. It ensures all your phone's buttons, features, and functions work flawlessly, and is easy to install or remove whenever you want to refresh your look.

OtterBox Defender Series, Commuter Series, Symmetry Series and Thin Flex Series are available now on otterbox .

1Symmetry Series, Defender Series, Commuter Series, Thin Flex Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

