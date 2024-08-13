Biomednewsbreaks - Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) Announces Expansion Of Live-Cell Tumor Platform Applications

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) , a leader in artificial-intelligence (“AI”)-driven drug discovery and biologics, has expanded the available applications for its to account for patient heterogeneity, derisk drug discovery and accelerated pipeline development. The company announced that its findings demonstrate real-world applications of POI's AI platform to support biomarker discovery, clinical trial optimization and target validation; the platform also offers a proprietary tool that accounts for

patient heterogeneity and

increases Probability of Technical Success. In addition, Predictive Oncology released a new white paper that discusses these capabilities in greater detail.

“Oncology drug discovery and development are time- and resource-intensive processes that, unfortunately, do not yield high rates of success when considering the relatively small number of compounds that are ultimately approved and made available to cancer patients,” said Predictive Oncology CEO Raymond Vennare in the press release.“Our platform has successfully demonstrated an ability to increase the Probability of Technical Success for these compounds. The ability to accelerate drug development timelines would allow pharmaceutical companies to make critical go/no go decisions, redirect resources or reprioritize R&D efforts to pursue parallel or contingent drug development initiatives. . . . The ability to facilitate biomarker discovery, refine clinical trial optimization and provide decision support, speaks to the broad versatility of our offering. Artificial intelligence is poised to play a rapidly increasing role in pharmaceutical R&D, and we are working to remain at the forefront of this exciting evolution.”

About Predictive Oncology Inc.

Predictive Oncology is on the cutting edge of the rapidly growing use of artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”) to expedite early biomarker and drug discovery and enable drug development for the benefit of cancer patients worldwide. The company's proprietary AI/ML platform has been scientifically validated to predict with 92% accuracy if a tumor sample will respond to a certain drug compound, allowing for a more informed selection of drug/tumor type combinations for subsequent

in-vitro testing. With the company's vast biobank of more than 150,000 assay-capable heterogenous human tumor samples, Predictive Oncology offers its academic and industry partners one of the industry's broadest AI-based, drug-discovery solutions, further complemented by its wholly owned Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (“CLIA”) lab and GMP facilities. For more information about the company, please visit

.

