Rotarian Azaleta Ishmael-Newry Awarded Adler's 2024 Coach Training Scholarship

Azaleta Ishmael-Newry Earns Adler 2024 Scholarship to Enhance Coaching Skills, Boosting PACT's Efforts with Vulnerable Youth in The Bahamas

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The PACT Urban Peace Program (Peace, Actualization, Community, and Transformation), a grassroots charity based in Toronto, is delighted to announce that Azaleta Ishmael-Newry has been awarded Adler's 2024 Coach Training Scholarship.

PACT nominated Azaleta for her outstanding contributions in introducing the award-winning LifePlan Coaching (LPC) program in Nassau, Bahamas. The Bahamas Ministry of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting recognizes this program, which is also supported by the Rotary Clubs of The Bahamas Road to Peace initiative. Azaleta has been working with PACT since 2022, demonstrating exceptional leadership on the ground. Her extensive experience as a PR and marketing professional, along with her connections with the Bahamian government, justice system, business sector, and Rotary communities, has been instrumental in establishing the LPC program in this new jurisdiction. This initiative has enabled PACT to provide remote coaching to high-risk youth in detention at the Willie Mae Pratt and Simpson Penn Co-Education Unit on the island of New Providence.

Azaleta's commitment and effectiveness make her an exemplary candidate for this training opportunity. Her background, motivation, and significant community service work as a dedicated Rotarian of 29 years underscore her suitability for this Adler scholarship. In The Bahamas, where there is a significant shortage of professionally trained coaches and support services, certifying Azaleta as a coach will significantly enhance the growth and sustainability of PACT's LPC program and the specialized support we provide to the youth we serve in The Bahamas.

About Adler Graduate Professional School:

ADLER is a graduate professional school offering a variety of academic programs which prepare students to provide services in the areas of mental health and wellbeing. Our graduates pursue careers in psychology (clinical and counselling psychology), professional coaching, psychotherapy, and mental health counselling. ADLER's ICF-accredited coach programs have trained thousands of learners across the globe with in-house deliveries and private coach trainings that address both the art and science of the coaching practitioner. Grounded in the coaching competencies of the ICF, great care has been taken to balance conceptual and experiential learning modes. Our Coach-Instructors are valued for their interactive and engaging teaching, emphasizing practice and practical application.

About the PACT Urban Peace Program:

The PACT Urban Peace Program is a multi-award-winning equity-seeking Canadian charity recognized by the United Nations for its peace-building initiatives. With over two decades of experience and a continuum of early intervention strategies, PACT supports and empowers vulnerable young people facing a range of risk factors who are already justice-involved or struggling significantly in the school system. Through its Grow to Learn schoolyard gardens, workshops, and fresh food box initiative, PACT also assists underfunded schools and helps low-income, food-insecure families and seniors in underserved neighbourhoods. The charity fosters inclusive, thriving communities promoting health, well-being, anti-oppression, and peace within Toronto and beyond.

About the Rotary Road to Peace Program:

The Rotary Clubs of The Bahamas created the Rotary Road to Peace Program to address crime and violence in the country and develop social-based strategies and proactive interventions to foster change and promote peace. The Rotary Road to Peace Program has been working towards reducing crime and violence through various projects and partnerships. PACT Urban Peace Program is one such collaboration. Working in conjunction with the Ministry of Social Service, Information and Broadcasting, the“PACT LifePlan Coaching Program” for high-needs vulnerable youth referred by both the justice and school systems has been operating in Toronto, Canada, for 15 years. It is in its initial stages in New Providence, The Bahamas.

