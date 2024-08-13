Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Decanter For Displaying Liquor/Wine (DAL-542)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new decorative decanter that would prevent oxygen from flowing and would allow aromas to oxidize while keeping spirits/wine crisp and clean," said an inventor, from

Balch Springs, Texas, "so I invented the MY DESTINY. My design would offer an improved alternative to traditional decanters."

The invention provides a newly designed decanter. In doing so, it offers a more attractive way to display a favorite liquor/wine. It also provides an airtight seal that would maintain its crispness for a longer time period. The invention features an attractive design that is easy to use and display so it is ideal for liquor/wine connoisseurs. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

