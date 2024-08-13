Columbia Plateau Roofing Introduces Solstice Shingle: Revolutionizing The Roofing Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CENTRAL WASHINGTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the demand for sustainable and cost-effective roofing solutions continues to rise, Columbia Plateau Roofing is proud to offer a new innovative product, Solstice Shingle. This cutting-edge roofing solution is set to revolutionize the and provide with affordable, eco-friendly options for their roofing needs.CertainTeed's Solstice Shingle is an innovative solar roofing solution that combines the benefits of traditional asphalt shingles with the power of solar energy. This advanced roofing system seamlessly integrates solar technology into your home, providing both aesthetic appeal and sustainable energy generation.The Solstice Shingle is designed to mimic the appearance of traditional asphalt shingles, ensuring a visually appealing roofline. It features sleek, low-profile solar panels that are integrated directly into the shingles, creating a seamless and uniform look. This unique design eliminates the need for bulky and obtrusive solar panels, preserving the curb appeal of your home. One of the key features of the Solstice Shingle is its high energy efficiency.Dan Schilperoort, the owner of Columbia Plateau Roofing, is not only a dedicated and experienced professional in the roofing industry, but he also holds the highest credentials in residential roofing from CertainTeed. This prestigious certification showcases his commitment to excellence and expertise in providing top-quality roofing services to his clients. With Dan at the helm, customers can trust that they are receiving the best possible care and craftsmanship for their residential roofing needs. His dedication to ongoing education and training ensures that Columbia Plateau Roofing remains at the forefront of the industry, delivering exceptional results on every project.####About Columbia Plateau Roofing: Columbia Plateau Roofing is proud to announce that they have been named the winner of the 2023 Readers Choice Award for the Best Roofing Company in Central Washington. Serving all of Central Washington from Cle Elum to Tri-Cities, Columbia Plateau Roofing has established a reputation for excellence in residential and commercial roof repair and replacement.

